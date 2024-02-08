Stocks To Watch: Welspun Enterprises, BPCL, Power Grid Corp, Tata Consumer, Lupin, ONGC

With the Reserve Bank of India set to announce the decision of the monetary policy meeting on Thursday, rate-sensitive stocks in banking and finance, auto, housing, and real estate will be in focus.

Also, companies like Welspun Enterprises Ltd. and Bharat Petroleum Corp. will be among the stocks to watch on Thursday.

Welspun Enterprises emerged as the lowest bidder for the development of a 2,000 million-litre per day water treatment plant from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corp. BPCL's joint venture petronet LNG executed a long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement with Qatar Energy for the purchase of approximately 7.5 MMTPA liquified natural gas on a long-term basis.