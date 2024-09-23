Stocks To Watch: Vodafone Idea, SpiceJet, Adani Total Gas, BHEL, Tata Steel, Samvardhana Motherson And More

SpiceJet Ltd., Vodafone Idea Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Ramco Cements Ltd., Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. will be the stocks in focus before going into trade on Monday.

Adani Total Gas said that it secured a funding of $375 million from international lenders to expand its city gas distribution network. This is the largest global financing in the CGD business, the company said.

Bharat Heavy Electricals received notification of award for a Rs 6,100-crore project from NTPC Ltd. The project is to be completed in two years from the date of notification of award.

Ramco Cement's cement grinding debottlenecking operations at its Andhra and Tamil Nadu plants has increased from 1.5 MTPA to 2 MTPA and 1.6 MTPA to 2 MTPA, respectively.

Tata Steel Ltd. said that it commissioned India’s largest blast furnace at Odisha's Kalinganagar. With the total investment of Rs 27,000 crore, the Phase II expansion will take the total capacity to 8 million metric tonnes per annum from 3 million metric tonnes per annum, according to an exchange filing.

Samvardhana Motherson raised Rs 4,938 crore through qualified institution placement and Rs 1,500 crore through 6.50% compulsorily convertible debentures.