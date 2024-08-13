Stocks To Watch: Vodafone Idea, IRFC, JSW Steel, Hero MotoCorp, IRCTC, Nykaa

JSW Steel Ltd. and Power Grid Corp. will be in focus on Tuesday after the companies issued important business updates.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp. and FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. will be among the major firms to report their first-quarter earnings. The markets are expected to react to financial results of Vodafone Idea Ltd., IRFC and Hindustan Copper Ltd., which were announced Monday after the closing bell.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 29.50 points, or 0.12% lower at 24.340.50 as of 07:06 a.m.

The Indian benchmark indices erased some losses to end Monday on a muted note as Infosys Ltd. and HDFC Bank led the gains. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 20.50 points or 0.08%, lower at 24,347, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 56.99 points or 0.07%, lower at 79,648.92. Intraday, the Nifty declined as much as 0.64% to 24,212.10 and the Sensex fell 0.60% to 79,226.13.

The Nifty displayed resilience, closing the day on a flat to negative note at 24,347 levels, which indicates that the 24,400 level would be the immediate breakout zone, according to analysts.

Technically, the Nifty index formed a green candle with shadows on both sides on the daily chart, signalling uncertainty, according to Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice president of technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd. "If the index sustains above 24,480, it could trigger a fresh rally towards the 24,600–24,700 levels."