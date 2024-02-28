Stocks To Watch: Vodafone Idea, Axis Bank, Zee, Hindustan Zinc, SJVN, Indostar Capital, Titan, ONGC

Vodafone Idea Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd. and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. will be among the major stocks to watch on Wednesday.

The board of Vodafone Idea has approved a fundraise plan of Rs 20,000 crore via equity while the Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Munish Sharda as executive director and full-time director of Axis Bank.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has expanded the scope of its recently constituted independent advisory committee to include an investigation to review the allegations levelled by regulators and other parties.

Wall Street geared up for another busy session of bond sales as issuers looked to borrow before key economic data later this week, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 Index fell and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.01% and 0.20% respectively as on 10:25 a.m. New York time. Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.29%.

Brent crude was trading 0.80% higher at $83.19 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.17% at $ 2,034.61an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices closed higher, snapping a two-day decline in a choppy trading session on Tuesday, led by gains in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 76.30 points, or 0.34%, higher at 22,198.35, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 305.09 points, or 0.42%, to end at 73,095.22. The Nifty hit an intraday high of 22,218.25, and the Sensex touched 73,161.30.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Tuesday for the second consecutive session.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,509.2 crore, domestic institutional investors remained buyers and bought equities worth Rs 2,861.6 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee closed flat at 82.90 against the U.S. Dollar.