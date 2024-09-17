Stocks To Watch: TVS Motor, Reliance Infra, Firstsource Solutions, Torrent Power And More

The S&P BSE Sensex ended Monday's session at a record high, while the NSE Nifty 50 also closed higher, buoyed by gains in ICICI Bank Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. Both the benchmark stock indices traded at fresh opening highs, before paring gains through midday.

The Nifty closed 27.25 points or 0.11%, higher at 25,383.75 and Sensex settled 97.84 points or 0.12%, higher at 82,988.78. Intraday, the Nifty and Sensex advanced as much as 0.35% each to 25,445.70 and 82,184.34, respectively.

For traders, the key support zones will be 25,350–25,300 for the Nifty and 82,900–82,700 for the Sensex, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd. The key resistance areas are seen at 25,500–25,575 and 83,300–83,600 for the two benchmark indices, respectively.

"However, below 25,300 and 82,700, the sentiment could change as traders may prefer to exit out from the trading long positions," he added. "The larger texture of the market is bullish, but we could see a range bound activity in the near future."

The 21-double exponential moving average support for Nifty is currently placed near 25,020. As long as Nifty stays above 25,000, a buy-on-dips strategy is advisable, with the potential for the index to test 25,600 in the short term, said Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice president of technical and derivatives research at Asit C Mehta Investment Interrmediates Ltd.

They also theorize that they could see a range bound activity in the near future. The Nifty appears to be forming a bullish pennant and pole formation where a strong move above 25,430 will be considered as a breakout point. In case of a breakout, the approximate target comes at 25,770, according to Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Share Brokers.

Going forward, an expected rate cut by the US Federal Reserve this week is likely to have a substantial impact on the global markets. "Hence, it is advisable to maintain a cautiously optimistic outlook and implement effective risk management strategies," said Osho Krishan, senior analyst of the technical and derivatives at Angel One Ltd.