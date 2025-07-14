Stocks To Watch Today: Wockhardt, RVNL, SBI, Tata Motors, HUL, Religare Enterprises, VIP Industries

Wockhardt: The company is initiating a strategic realignment of its US operations to focus on its innovative portfolio. As part of this transition, it has decided to exit the US generic pharmaceutical segment. The company has filed for voluntary liquidation of its US subsidiaries Morton Grove Pharma and Wockhardt USA.

Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover North America has recalled about 21,000 US vehicles over torn passenger airbags.

VIP Industries: Promoter to sell 32% stake to multiple private equity investors.

RVNL: The company has received a letter of acceptance for an order worth Rs 213 crore from South Central Railway.

State Bank of India: The bank has sold 2.02% stake in Tamil Nadu Telecommunications through open market.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company in its business update revealed a 5% year-over-year increase in June's gross toll collection, reaching Rs 545 crore. For the first quarter, the gross toll collection grew by 8% year-over-year, totaling to Rs 1,680 crore.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India: The company in its business update showed a strong performance with a 52% year-over-year increase as the residential carpet area sold reached 63,244 square feet. The residential sales value also rose by 65% year-over-year, totaling to Rs 108 crore. The company's collections grew by 42% year-over-year, amounting to Rs 234 crore

HUL: The company issued a clarification regarding Ritesh Tiwari, stating that he continues to serve as Executive Director, Finance, IT, and Chief Financial Officer.

Castrol India: The company has won a Rs 4,131 crore MVAT tax dispute against the Maharashtra Sales Tax Department. CESTAT dismissed the department’s appeals related to fiscal 2007–08 to 2015–16 and 2017–18.

Sula Vineyards: The company’s revenue during the quarter ended June fell nearly 8% to Rs 118.3 crore as compared to Rs 128.4 crore in the year-ago period. The winery's revenue from its "own brands" slipped by 10.8% to Rs 102.3 crore from Rs 114.6 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal 2025. The Nashik-based company's wine tourism segment reported the highest first quarter revenue of Rs 13.7 crore, up 21.8% as against Rs 11.3 crore in the same period last year.

Religare Enterprises: The company plans to raise Rs 1,500 crore through a combination of promoter and investor contributions. Of the amount, Rs 750 crore will be infused by the promoters, while the remaining Rs 750 crore will come from 11 investors, including JM Financial Credit, Ashish Dhawan, and others. The company issued warrants at a price of Rs 235 — 13% discount to last closing price. Promoter holding in the company to increase approximately to 29.6% from 25.7% post the fund infusion.

NCC: The company has received a letter of acceptance worth Rs 2,269 crore from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority for Mumbai Metro Line 6 – Package 1-CA-232.

Akzo Nobel India: JSW Paints launched Rs 3,929 crore open offer to acquire up to 25.2% stake in the company at Rs 3,417.77 per share.

HUDCO: The company is in an agreement with the Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Co. for Rs 1 lakh crore financial assistance for housing and infrastructure Projects.

Jubilant FoodWorks: Subsidiary Fidesrus completed the transfer of its 100% stake in Pizza Restaurants LLC in Russia.

Marico: Expects its digital-first portfolio to reach 2.5x FY24’s exit run rate by finacial year 2027.

JB Chemicals: Torrent Pharma launched a Rs 6,843 crore open offer to acquire 4.2 crore shares (26%) at Rs 1,639.18 per share.

Hindustan Copper: The company stated that any 50% US tariff on copper may not affect the company, as it sells copper concentrate primarily within India.