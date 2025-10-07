Stocks To Watch Today: Bank Of India, Tata Motors, GRSE, HCLTech, Glottis
Bank of India, Tata Motors Ltd. and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. are some of the stocks that will catch investor's attention on Monday. Shares of Glottis Ltd. and Fabtech Technologies Ltd. will also be in focus as it lists on the exchanges.
Here are some of the important announcements that came after Monday's market hours:
Stocks In News
Bank of India: The company announced its year-on-year business update on Sept 30. Its domestic deposits were up 8.5% at Rs 7.3 lakh crore. Global gross advances increased 13.9% at Rs 7.1 lakh crore.
Global deposits saw an uptick of 10% at Rs 8.5 lakh crore. Global business grew 11.8% at Rs 15.6 lakh crore.
Tata Motors: The firm gave business updates on the sales of its compact SUV vehicle Curvv. Domestic Sales of Curvv went down 35.8% at 5,274 units. Production Volume of Curvv was down 39.8% at 5,289 Units.
Metropolis Health: The company's second quarter consolidated revenue was up 23% (YoY). Its core diagnostics were at the high single-digit margin in the second quarter. On a consolidated basis, the company is debt free and has a net cash surplus of Rs. 55 crore.
PNC Infratech : The company received the appointment date for two of its projects from National Highways Authority of India
HCL Technologies: The firm joined the US-based MIT media lab to collaborate on AI research.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: The government appointed Niranjan Mukund Bhalereo as director (finance) and chief financial officer of the company.
Zydus Lifesciences: The company got approval from Health Canada for Liothyronine tablets, these tablets are used for treating hypothyroidism.
Brigade Enterprises: The firm signed a joint development pact for premium residential projects in Chennai. The project has an estimated gross development value of Rs.1,000 crore.
Listing Day
Glottis: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Tuesday at an issue price of Rs 129 apiece. The public issue was subscribed to 2.05 times on day 3. The bids were led by qualified institutional investors (1.87 times), non-institutional investors (2.97 times), retail investors (1.42 times).
Fabtech Technologies: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Tuesday at an issue price of Rs 191 apiece. The public issue was subscribed to 2.03 times on day 3. The bids were led by qualified institutional investors (2.02 times), non-institutional investors (1.97 times), retail investors (2.08 times)