Stocks To Watch Today: Wipro, Infosys, RBL Bank, Zee Entertainment, Nestle India
Canara Robeco Asset Management Co., and Rubicon Research will also be in the spotlight as their shares list on exchanges.
Network 18 Media Investments Ltd., Wipro Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., and Dabur India Ltd. are some of the stocks that will catch investors' attention on Thursday.
Here are some of the notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:
Stocks In News
Dabur: The company’s tax demand from the Delhi Income Tax Department for August has been reduced from Rs 279.13 crore to Rs 202.01 crore.
Zee Entertainment: The company received a favorable ruling from the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) on October 15, 2025. CESTAT dismissed an appeal by the Commissioner of Service Tax - I, Mumbai, effectively vacating a contingent service tax liability of Rs 46.2 crore related to input tax credit utilisation for financial years 2004-05, 2006-07, and 2007-08.
RBL Bank: The company’s board will meet on October 18 to consider a proposal for raising funds.
Network18: The company will acquire IBN Lokmat news from Lokmat Media for Rs 25 crore. Post-acquisition, IBN Lokmat will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Network18.
Hero MotoCorp: The company has entered the Spanish market through a partnership with Noria Motos (ONEX Group), marking its presence in 50 international markets.
TVS Motor: The company has launched the TVS Apache RTX at an introductory price of Rs 1.99 lakh.
Earnings In Focus
Wipro, Infosys, Eternal, Nestle India, Mastek, Waaree Energies, LTIMindtree Zee Entertainment Enterprises, DB Corp, Indian Overseas Bank, Jio Financial Services, Indian Bank, CIE Automotive India, Cyient, JSW Infrastructure, Kajaria Ceramics, Metro Brands, Punjab & Sind Bank, Rallis India, South Indian Bank, Sunteck Realty, Swaraj Engines
Earnings Post Market Hours
Axis Bank Q2FY26 Highlights
Net Profit down 26.4% at Rs 5,090 crore versus Rs 6,918 crore
Net interest income up 2% at Rs 13,744 crore versus Rs 13,483 crore
Provisions up 61% at Rs 3,547 crore versus Rs 2,204 crore (YoY)
Provisions down 10.1% at Rs 3,547 crore versus Rs 3,948 Cr (QoQ)
Gross NPA at 1.46% versus 1.57% (QoQ)
Net NPA at 0.44% versus 0.45% (QoQ)
One-time standard asset provisioning at Rs 1,230 crore
NIM at 3.73%
Results have missed estimates
HDFC Life Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net premium income up 13.6% to Rs 18,871.00 crore versus Rs 16,613.70 crore
Annual Premium Equivalent grew by 9% to Rs 4,188 crore
Value of new business grew by 8% to Rs 1,009 crore
VNB margin at 24.1% versus 25.1% (QoQ)
Net Profit up 3% to Rs 448 crore versus Rs 435 crore
Numbers inline with estimates
Oberoi Realty Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 34.8% to Rs 1,779.04 crore versus Rs 1,319.89 crore
Net Profit up 29% to Rs 760.26 crore versus Rs 589.44 crore
Ebitda up 25% to Rs 1,020.29 crore versus Rs 813.78 crore
Margin at 57.4% versus 61.7%
HDB Financial Profit Down (YoY)
Net Profit down 1.6% to Rs 581.4 crore versus Rs 591 crore
NII 19.6% to Rs 2,193 crore versus Rs 1,823 crore.
Board approves interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share
KEI Industries Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.4% to Rs 2726.34 crore versus Rs 2,284 crore
Ebitda up 19.8% to Rs 269 crore versus 225 crore
Margin at 9.9% versus 9.8%
Net Profit up 31.5% to Rs 204 crore versus Rs 155 crore
Rossari Biotech Q2FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17.6% to Rs 586 crore versus Rs 498 crore
Net Profit up 4.2% to Rs 36.8 crore versus Rs 35.3 crore
Ebitda up 9.1% to Rs 71.8 crore versus Rs 65.8 crore
Margin at 12.3% versus 13.2%
Delta Corp Q2FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.4% to Rs 183 crore versus Rs 182 crore
Net Profit down 7% to Rs 25.1 crore versus Rs 27 crore
Ebitda down 18.3% to Rs 39.7 crore versus Rs 48.5 crore
Margin at 21.7% versus 26.7%
L&T Finance Q2FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 7.7% to Rs 4,336 crore versus Rs 4,024 crore
Net Profit up 5.6% to Rs 735 crore versus Rs 696 crore
Net Profit up 78.8% at Rs 294 crore versus Rs 164 crore
Total Income up 5.3% at Rs 1,204 crore vs Rs 1,143 crore
Mangalore Refinery Q2FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Net profit at Rs 627 crore versus loss of Rs 271 crore
Revenue up 30.5% at Rs 22,649 crore versus Rs 17,356 crore
Ebitda at Rs 1,489 crore versus Rs 180 crore
Margin at 6.6% versus 1%
Huhtamaki India Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue down 4.15% at Rs 625 crore versus Rs 652 crore.
Ebitda up 211.17% at Rs 55.7 crore versus Rs 17.9 crore.
Ebitda margin up 616 bps at 8.91% versus 2.74%.
Net profit up 213.67% at Rs 36.7 crore versus Rs 11.7 crore.
Kewal Kiran Clothing Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.9% to Rs 354 crore versus Rs 308 crore
Ebitda up 11% to Rs 71 crore versus Rs 64 crore
Margin at 20% versus 20.7%
Net Profit down 31.5% to Rs 44.9 crore versus Rs 65.5 crore
Listing Day
Canara Robeco Asset Management Co: The company is an asset management firm in India, serving as the investment manager for Canara Robeco Mutual Fund. The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Thursday. The public issue was subscribed to 9.74 times on day 3. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (25.92 times), non-institutional investors (6.45 times), retail investors (1.91 times).
Rubicon Research: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Thursday. The public issue was subscribed to 109.35 times on day 3. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (137.09 times), non-institutional investors (102.7 times), retail investors (37.4 times), Employee Reserved (17.68 times).