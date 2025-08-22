Stocks To Watch Today: Wipro, Apollo Hospitals, GMR Airports, HUL, NTPC Green And More
Here are the notable announcements that were made after Thursday's market hours:
Eternal Ltd., Piramal Pharma Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and City Union Bank are some of the stocks that will catch investor's attention on Friday.
Stocks in News
Wipro: The company to acquire 100% of Harman Connected Services and its subsidiaries for up to $375 million.
Apollo Hospital Enterprises: Promoter Suneetha Reddy Pottipatti likely to sell 1.8 million shares.
Eternal: The company incorporates Blinkit Foods, a wholly owned subsidiary.
Hindustan Unilever: The company appointment of Niranjan Gupta as the Executive Director, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of the company. The company informs cessation of Ritesh Tiwari as Executive Director, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of the Company
GMR Airports: The company's board of directors has approved a plan to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through various securities. The Company has also approved the formation of a wholly owned subsidiary (Special Purpose Vehicle) to handle the Cargo City Project at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.
Piramal Pharma: The company’s business vertical Piramal Pharma Solutions and New Amsterdam Pharma invest in dedicated suite to enhance oral solid dosage production capabilities at Piramal’s Sellersville, Pennsylvania Site.
Goldiam: The company raises Rs 202 crore via QIP to fast-track growth plans. The company targets 70‐90 ORIGEM stores in 18–24 months.
City Union Bank: The bank has opened a new branch in Delhi, taking the total to 887 branches.
NTPC Green: The company’s arm NTPC Renewable Energy has declared the third part capacity of its Khavda Solar Energy Project in Gujarat, a 49.125 MW solar unit. This adds to the 142.2 MW and 32.8 MW capacities already declared operational in June 2025.
PTC Industries: The Company has successfully bagged an order worth Rs 110 crore from BrahMos Aerospace for the supply of critical titanium castings.