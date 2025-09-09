Stocks To Watch Today: Voltamp, TVS, Infosys, Hudco And More
Amanta Healthcare will also be in focus as it lists on the exchanges.
Housing and Urban Development Corp., Voltamp Transformers Ltd., TVS Motor Co., and Infosys Ltd. are some of the stocks that will likely catch investors' attention on Tuesday.
Stocks In News
Housing and Urban Development Corporation: The company has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority to provide up to Rs 11,300 crore in funding over five years.
Voltamp Transformers: Voltamp Transformers promoter Kunjal Lalitkumar Patel is likely to sell shares worth Rs 599 crore on Tuesday in open market, according to the term sheet accessed by NDTV Profit. Patel will offload 7.9 lakh shares at Rs 7,600 per share. This is at a discount of 2.3% from its previous close of Rs 7,777.5. Nuvama Wealth Management is the broker for the deal. According to BSE, Patel holds 37.80% stake in the company as of June.
TVS Motor: The company informs that it will pass on the full benefit of GST rate reduction to customers across its ICE portfolio, following the recent reforms introduced by the GST Council.
Infosys: The tech company will consider buyback of shares of Sept. 11.
Medi Assist Healthcare: The company's shareholders have approved the preferential issuance of 37 lakh equity shares to Massachusetts Institute of Technology and 238 Plan Associates LLC. The company updates on plans to use the Rs 198 crore raised for debt repayment in a subsidiary (Rs 150 crore) and for general corporate purposes (Rs 48 crore), with the funds to be utilized within two years of allotment.
IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company reported a 12% year-on-year growth in their combined toll revenue, which increased to Rs 563 crore in August 2025 versus Rs 503 crore in August 2024.
RailTel Corporation: RailTel Corp. won projects worth Rs 713.55 crore from Bihar government on Monday. The five projects are from the state project director of Bihar Education Project Council.
NDTV: The company's Board of Directors has approved a Rights Issue to raise up to Rs 396.50 crore by offering 4.8 crore new fully paid-up equity shares at an issue price of Rs 82.00 each.
Rail Vikas Nigam: The company updates that approval for formation of wholly owned subsidiary has not been agreed to by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management.