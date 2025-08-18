Stocks To Watch Today: Vodafone Idea, Glenmark Pharma, Zee, PVR Inox, M&M, Medplus Health
TVS Srichakra and Easy Trip Planners will also be among the stocks to watch.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., Vodafone Idea Ltd. and Fine Organic Industries Ltd. are some of the stocks that are likely to be in the limelight on Monday.
Here are the notable corporate announcements released after Thursday's market hours:
Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The company has approved an investment of up to Rs 50 crore in the Optionally Convertible Debentures of its arm ZBullet Enterprises and up to Rs 40 crore in the OCDs of its arm Advance Media Distribution.
Fine Organic Industries: The company has invested Rs 65 crore in its arm by subscribing 6.5 crore preference shares.
Vodafone Idea: The company has named Abhijit Kishore as its CEO for a three-year term, effective from Aug 19.
EMS: The company has received orders worth Rs 104 crore from UP Jal Nigam for engineering, design and supply of materials.
TVS Srichakra: The company’s arm invested Rs 6 crore by subscribing to 2.14 lakh equity shares of TVS Sensing Solution Pvt. Ltd.
PVR INOX: The company has opened a new 10-screen Megaplex at the Sky City Mall in Borivali East, Mumbai. This new multiplex increases PVR INOX's network to 1,755 screens across 354 properties in 111 cities in India and Sri Lanka.
Easy Trip Planners: The company has approved three acquisitions to strengthen its strategic presence.
Mahindra & Mahindra: The company is collaborating with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to launch a limited-run electric SUV, the BE 6 Batman Edition, with deliveries scheduled to begin on International Batman Day, Sept. 20, 2025.
Medplus Health Services: The company’s arm has received a suspension order for a drug license at one of its stores in Maharashtra.
Roto Pumps: The company is considering an acquisition of 25% stake in its step-down arm by its arm, Roto Overseas Pte.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Borosil Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.2% to Rs 233 crore versus Rs 221 crore.
Ebitda up 11.7% to Rs 37.3 crore versus Rs 33.4 crore.
Margin at 16% versus 15.1%.
Net Profit up 87.4% to Rs 17.4 crore versus Rs 9.3 crore.
INOX Green Energy Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.5% to Rs 56.2 crore versus Rs 50.9 crore.
Ebitda down 63.8% to Rs 6.1 crore versus Rs 16.9 crore.
Margin at 11% versus 33.3%.
Net Profit at Rs 22 crore versus Rs 3.8 crore.
Zaggle Prepaid Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 19.5% to Rs 332 crore versus Rs 412 crore.
Ebitda down 15.6% to Rs 30.4 crore versus Rs 36 crore.
Margin at 9.2% versus 8.7%.
Net Profit down 16% to Rs 26.1 crore versus Rs 31.1 crore.
Hindustan Oil Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 43.5% to Rs 85.5 crore versus Rs 59.6 crore.
Ebitda up 86% to Rs 39 crore versus Rs 20.9 crore.
Margin at 45.6% versus 35.2%.
Net Profit down 14.4% to Rs 43.8 crore versus Rs 51.2 crore.
Inox Wind Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 29.2% to Rs 826 crore versus Rs 640 crore.
Ebitda up 36.5% to Rs 184 crore versus Rs 135 crore.
Margin at 22.2% versus 21%.
Net Profit at Rs 106 crore versus Rs 10.3 crore.
Ahluwalia Contracts Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.3% to Rs 1,005 crore versus Rs 919 crore.
Net Profit up 67.6% to Rs 51.2 crore versus Rs 30.6 crore.
Ebitda up 42.8% to Rs 86.3 crore versus Rs 60.5 crore.
Margin at 8.6% versus 6.6%.
Tips Films Q1 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue at Rs 95.36 crore versus Rs 12.38 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 7.07 crore versus a loss of Rs 6.73 crore.
Margin at 7.41%.
Net Profit at Rs 4.74 crore versus a loss of Rs 6.76 crore.
Glenmark Pharma Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.6% to Rs 3,264 crore versus Rs 3,244 crore.
Ebitda down 1.3% to Rs 581 crore versus Rs 588 crore.
Margin at 17.8% versus 18.1%.
Net Profit down 86.2% to Rs 46.8 crore versus Rs 340 crore.
Redtape Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5% to Rs 464 crore versus Rs 442 crore.
Ebitda up 12.4% to Rs 77 crore versus Rs 68.5 crore.
Margin at 16.6% versus 15.5%.
Net Profit up 26% to Rs 38.6 crore versus Rs 30.6 crore.
Patanjali Foods Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 24% to Rs 8,900 crore versus Rs 7,177 crore.
Ebitda down 21.6% to Rs 321 crore versus Rs 410 crore.
Margin at 3.6% versus 5.7%.
Net Profit down 31.4% to Rs 180 crore versus Rs 263 crore.
La Opala Q1 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue down 10.42% to Rs 65.26 crore versus Rs 72.85 crore.
Ebitda down 9.6% to Rs 24.11 crore versus Rs 26.67 crore.
Margin at 36.94% versus 36.6%.
Net Profit up 7.14% to Rs 25.35 crore versus Rs 23.66 crore.
Jai Corp Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8.26% to Rs 131 crore versus Rs 121 crore.
Ebitda down 43.66% to Rs 7.81 crore versus Rs 13.86 crore.
Margin at 5.96% versus 11.45%.
Net Profit at Rs 104.28 crore versus Rs 13.73 crore.
Other income at Rs 103.57 crore versus Rs 7.18 crore.
Vodafone Idea Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 0.1% to Rs 11,023 crore versus Rs 11,014 crore.
Net Loss at Rs 6,608 crore versus a loss of Rs 7,166 crore.
Ebitda down 1% to Rs 4,612 crore versus Rs 4,660 crore.
Margin at 41.8% versus 42.3%.
ARPU up 1.1% At Rs 177 Vs Rs 175.
Jindal Worldwide Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.8% to Rs 540 crore versus Rs 487 crore
Ebitda down 13.6% to Rs 40.3 crore versus Rs 46.7 crore
Margin at 7.5% versus 9.6%
Net Profit down 3.5% to Rs 17.4 crore versus Rs 18.1 crore
Jamna Auto Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2.9% to Rs 573 crore versus Rs 557 crore.
Ebitda up 2% to Rs 76.3 crore versus Rs 74.8 crore.
Margin at 13.3% versus 13.4%.
Net profit down 1.4% to Rs 45.7 crore versus Rs 46.4 crore.
Valor Estate Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 840 crore versus Rs 6.8 crore.
Ebitda Loss at Rs 19.9 crore versus a loss of Rs 7.4 crore.
Net Profit at Rs 12.5 crore versus a loss of Rs 13.6 crore.
National Fertilizers Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 30.6% to Rs 3,534 crore versus Rs 5,092 crore.
Net Loss at Rs 39.4 crore versus a loss of Rs 8.7 crore.
Ebitda down 17% to Rs 88.6 crore versus Rs 107 crore.
Margin at 2.5% versus 2.1%.
Swan Energy Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.3% to Rs 1,213 crore versus Rs 1,142 crore.
Net Profit down 86.2% to Rs 19.1 crore versus Rs 139 crore.
Ebitda down 93% to Rs 26.7 crore versus Rs 381 crore.
Margin at 2.2% versus 33.4%.
Signpost Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 37% to Rs 137.64 crore versus Rs 100.46 crore.
Ebitda up 32.23% to Rs 31.75 crore versus Rs 24.01 crore.
Margin at 23.06% versus 23.9%.
Net Profit up 36.09% to Rs 15.27 crore versus Rs 11.22 crore.