Stocks To Watch Today: Vedanta, Petronet, Bajaj Auto, Samvardhana Motherson, JK Cement
Jammu and Kashmir Bank and Hikal are some of the other stocks that are expected to be on the radar.
Vedanta Ltd., Petronet LNG Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. and JK Cement Ltd. are some of the stocks to watch on Thursday.
Eris Lifesciences: Company expects sharp EPS turnaround from FY26. Total Rs 380–400 crore capex over next three quarters, fully funded from internal accruals, part of Rs 750–800 crore financial year 2026–financial year 2028 plan.
Best Agrolife: The board approved a 1:10 stock split, 1:2 bonus issue.
Petronet LNG: Entered 15-years ethane unloading, storage and handling services binding term sheet with ONGC.
Bajaj Auto: Appoints Aditya Makharia as Chief Product Officer.
Hikal: Castilia Life Sciences Buys 24.5% stake in co from Shri Rameshwara Investment, Shri Badrinath Investment. Stake acquisition is a part of a merger scheme between Shri Rameshwara Investment, Shri Badrinath Investment with Castilia Life Sciences.
Mukka Proteins: Received Rs 474.9 crore order from Bengaluru solid waste management.
Samvardhana Motherson: Arm Motherson Elastomers Pty completed the acquisition of business and assets of Rubbertec Group.
JK Cement: Commissioned 3.3 Mn TPA clinker line-2 as part of 6 MTPA expansion plan. clinker capacity at panna plant Increases to 6.60 MTPA from 3.30 MTPA.
J&K Bank: Reappointed Sudhir Gupta as executive director effective Dec. 13 for 2 years.
Vedanta: NCLT approved the company's Rs 545 crore resolution plan for Incab Industries.