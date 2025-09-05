Stocks To Watch Today: Varun Beverages, Trent, HDFC Life, Karur Vysya Bank, Biocon

Varun Beverages: The company has incorporated a joint venture company in India called White Peak Refrigeration Pvt. to manufacture visi-coolers and other refrigeration equipment.

JB Chemicals: Torrent Pharma will acquire a 26% stake in the company for a total of Rs 6,843 crore, with a per-share price of Rs 1,639.18.

Bharat Forge: The company’s arm has purchased a 949.65-acre plot of land in Andhra Pradesh to build a defense energetics manufacturing complex.

Trent: The company’s arm has incorporated a new wholly owned arm to invest and deploy funds, in the acquisition, purchase, development, construction, leasing, sale or otherwise dealing in real estate properties.

Karur Vysya Bank: The bank will open three new branches on Sept. 8, 2025, located in Madurai, Coimbatore, and Visakhapatnam and the bank has reduced its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rates across all tenures, with the new rates effective from Sept. 7, 2025.

Biocon: The company received a Form 483 with five observations from the US Food And Drugs Administration following an inspection at its Bengaluru plant.

HDFC Life Insurance Co.: The company expects GST Reforms will spur demand, boost its value of new business, and have a non-material (less than 0.5%) impact on embedded value.

UTI AMC: The company has appointed Vetri Subramaniam as its new managing director and CEO.

Travel Food Services : The company has executed a lounge services agreement with Dreamfolks Services.