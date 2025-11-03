Stocks To Watch Today: Urban Company, Eicher Motors, Tata Chemicals, Ixigo
Shares of Ambuja Cements, Tata Consumer Products and Power Grid Corp will also be in focus ahead of financial result announcements.
Coal India Ltd. Urban Company Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Azad Engineering Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., and Eicher Motors Ltd. are some of the stocks that will catch investor's attention on Monday.
Here are some important corporate announcements and updates that came after Friday's market hours:
Stocks In News
Adani Enterprises: The company has divested a 50% stake in Kutch Copper Tubes to MetTube Mauritius, following which KCTL ceases to be its subsidiary. It has also completed the acquisition of a 50% stake in MetTube Copper India.
ICICI Bank: The RBI has approved granting voting rights on deposited securities to registered holders of American Depository Shares.
Urban Company: The board has approved the voluntary dissolution of its Saudi Arabia–based step-down subsidiary, Urban Company Arabia. Operations of the arm have been transferred to a joint venture effective January 1.
Ixigo: The company’s board has approved raising ₹1,296 cr through a preferential issue. It will issue 4.6 cr shares at ₹280 apiece to MIH Investments One BV on a private placement basis.
United Spirits: The Company gets approval to transfer excise license of arm for manufacturing Indian Made Foreign Liquor
Earnings In Focus
3M India, ACME Solar Holdings, Ajanta Pharma, Ambuja Cements, Arvind Fashions, Arvind SmartSpaces, Aurionpro Solutions, AWL Agri Business, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, City Union Bank, Dodla Dairy, Gallantt Ispat, Gland Pharma, Godfrey Phillips India, GE Vernova T&D India, JK Paper, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Kirloskar Brothers, Maharashtra Scooters, Max Estates, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, Power Grid Corporation of India, Hitachi Energy India, Route Mobile, S.J.S. Enterprises, Stove Kraft, Tata Consumer Products, TBO TEK, Thangamayil Jewellery, Timken India, Titan Company, VRL Logistics, Websol Energy System, Westlife Foodworld, Wockhardt
Business Updates
October business update - Coal India
Total coal production down 9.8% at 56.4 MT (YoY)
Total coal offtake down 5.9% at 58.3 MT (YoY)
October auto sales - SML Isuzu
Total sales up 32% at 1,059 units (YoY)
PV sales up 36% at 552 units (YoY)
Cargo vehicle sales up 29% at 507 units (YoY)
October auto sales - Mahindra & Mahindra
Domestic PV sales up 31% at 71,624 units (YoY)
Exports up 15% at 4,015 units (YoY)
Total sales up 26% at 1.2 lakh units (YoY)
Domestic CV sales up 14% at 31,741 units (YoY)
Records highest-ever SUV sales and total volume in October
Total tractor sales up 13% at 73,660 units (YoY)
Domestic tractor sales up 12% at 72,071 units (YoY)
Tractor exports up 41% at 1,589 units (YoY)
September–October festive period sales growth at 27.4% YoY
Festive boost aided by split season in 2025
Total tractor sales 73,660 vs NDTV Profit est. 58,933 units
Total PV sales 73,890 vs NDTV Profit est. 58,833 units
October auto sales - Escorts Kubota
Total tractor sales up 3.8% at 18,798 units (YoY)
Domestic tractor sales up 3.3% at 18,423 units (YoY)
Tractor exports up 38.4% at 375 units (YoY)
Total tractor sales 18,798 vs NDTV Profit est. 15,775 units
Registers highest monthly sales for agri machinery business
Industry momentum aided by festive preponement and GST cut
Demand expected to remain stable in Rabi season
October auto sales - Atul Auto
Domestic sales up 7.6% at 3,543 units (YoY)
Total sales up 5% at 4,012 units (YoY)
October auto sales - TVS Motor
Total sales up 11% at 5.43 lakh units (YoY)
Total 2-wheeler sales up 10% at 5.25 lakh units (YoY)
Domestic 2-wheeler sales up 8% at 4.21 lakh units (YoY)
Motorcycle sales up 16% at 2.7 lakh units (YoY)
EV sales up 11% at 32,387 units (YoY)
Exports up 21% at 1.15 lakh units (YoY)
Total 3-wheeler sales up 70% at 18,407 units (YoY)
Total 2-wheeler sales 5.25 lakh vs NDTV Profit est. 5.03 lakh units
October auto sales - Tata Motors (PV)
Total PV sales up 26.6% at 61,295 units (YoY)
Domestic PV sales up 27% at 61,134 units (YoY)
SUV sales up 77% at 47,000 units (YoY)
EV sales up 73% at 9,286 units (YoY)
Total PV sales 61,295 vs NDTV Profit est. 52,567 units
Record monthly registrations led by strong retail demand
Festive season drives all-time high performance
October auto sales - Tata Motors (CV)
Total CV sales up 10% at 37,530 units (YoY)
Domestic CV sales up 7% at 35,108 units (YoY)
CV exports up 56% at 2,422 units (YoY)
Total CV sales 37,530 vs NDTV Profit est. 32,867 units
October auto sales - Eicher Motors
Total VECV sales up 13.2% at 8,050 units (YoY)
Domestic sales up 6.9% at 7,070 units (YoY)
Exports up 133.7% at 701 units (YoY)
Total VECV sales 8,050 vs NDTV Profit est. 7,650 units
October auto sales - Hyundai Motor
Total PV sales 69,894 units vs NDTV Profit est. 69,333 units
PV exports up 11% at 16,102 units (YoY)
Domestic sales at 53,792 units
Tarun Garg says festive demand and GST reforms boosted SUVs
Registers second-highest monthly SUV sales
October auto sales - Maruti Suzuki
Total PV sales up 7% at 2.2 lakh units (YoY)
Domestic PV sales up 9.4% at 1.9 lakh units (YoY)
PV exports down 5.6% at 31,304 units (YoY)
Total PV sales 2.2 lakh vs NDTV Profit est. 2.18 lakh units
October auto sales - VST Tillers
Total power tiller and tractor sales up 89.4% at 4,664 units (YoY)
Power tiller sales up 129% at 4,077 units (YoY)
Tractor sales down 13.7% at 587 units (YoY)
October auto sales - Ashok Leyland
Total CV sales up 16% at 17,820 units (YoY)
Domestic CV sales up 16% at 16,314 units (YoY)
M&HCV sales up 15% at 10,865 units (YoY)
Total CV sales 17,820 vs NDTV Profit est. 16,200 units
Earnings Post Market Hours
SBFC Finance Q2 Earnings
Revenue (Calculated NII) up 33.2% at Rs 251 crore versus Rs 188 crore (YoY).
Net Profit up 30% at Rs 109 crore versus Rs 83.9 crore (YoY).
JK Cement Q2 Earnings
Revenue up 17.9% at Rs 3,019 crore versus Rs 2,560 crore (Cons, YoY).
Ebitda up 57.3% at Rs 447 crore versus Rs 284 crore (Cons, YoY).
Margin at 14.8% versus 11.1% (Cons, YoY).
Net Profit up 27.6% at Rs 161 crore versus Rs 126 crore (Cons, YoY).
Azad Engineering Q2 Earnings
Revenue up 30.6% at Rs 146 crore versus Rs 112 crore (Cons, YoY).
Ebitda up 32.2% at Rs 52.5 crore versus Rs 39.7 crore (Cons, YoY).
Margin at 36.1% versus 35.6% (Cons, YoY).
Net Profit up 55.7% at Rs 32.7 crore versus Rs 21 crore (Cons, YoY).
GHCL Q2 Earnings
Revenue down 9% at Rs 721 crore versus Rs 793 crore (Cons, YoY).
Ebitda down 25.5% at Rs 157 crore versus Rs 211 crore (Cons, YoY).
Margin at 21.8% versus 26.6% (Cons, YoY).
Net Profit down 31% at Rs 107 crore versus Rs 155 crore (Cons, YoY).
Board approves buy-back of up to Rs 300 crore worth shares.
To buy back up to 41.4 Lakh shares at Rs 725 apiece.
Netweb Technologies Q2 Earnings
Revenue up 0.8% at Rs 304 crore versus Rs 301 crore (QoQ).
EBIT up 1.4% at Rs 42 crore versus Rs 41.5 crore (QoQ).
Margin at 13.8% versus 13.8% (QoQ).
Net Profit up 3% at Rs 31.4 crore versus Rs 30.5 crore (QoQ).
Affle (India) Q2 Earnings
Revenue up 4.2% at Rs 647 crore versus Rs 621 crore (Cons, QoQ).
EBIT down 1.1% at Rs 114 crore versus Rs 116 crore (Cons, QoQ).
Margin at 17.7% versus 18.6% (Cons, QoQ).
Net Profit up 4.7% at Rs 111 crore versus Rs 106 crore (Cons, QoQ).
Orient Cement Q2 Earnings
Revenue up 18.3% at Rs 643 crore versus Rs 544 crore (YoY).
Ebitda at Rs 165 crore versus Rs 44.2 crore (YoY).
Margin at 25.7% versus 8.1% (YoY).
Net Profit at Rs 49.1 crore versus Rs 2.32 crore (YoY).
Sanghi Industries Q2 Earnings
Revenue up 88.1% at Rs 285 crore versus Rs 152 crore (YoY).
Ebitda at Rs 24.9 crore versus Rs 3.1 crore (YoY).
Margin at 8.7% versus 2% (YoY).
Net Loss of Rs 117 crore versus loss of Rs 196 crore (YoY).
CDSL Q2 Earnings
Revenue down 1.1% at Rs 319 crore versus Rs 322 crore (Cons, YoY).
Ebitda down 11.1% at Rs 178 crore versus Rs 200 crore (Cons, YoY).
Margin at 55.7% versus 62% (Cons, YoY).
Net Profit down 13.5% at Rs 140 crore versus Rs 162 crore (Cons, YoY).
Urban Company Q2 Earnings
Revenue up 37.1% at Rs 380 crore versus Rs 277 crore (Cons, YoY).
Ebitda loss of Rs 68.4 crore versus loss of Rs 16.3 crore (Cons, YoY).
Net loss of Rs 59.3 crore versus loss of Rs 1.8 crore (Cons, YoY).
Board approves incorporation of arm in UAE with initial investment of Rs 3 crore.
Indraprastha Medical Q2 Earnings
Revenue up 8.9% at Rs 381 crore versus Rs 350 crore (Cons, YoY).
Ebitda up 12.1% at Rs 71.3 crore versus Rs 63.6 crore (Cons, YoY).
Margin at 18.7% versus 18.2% (Cons, YoY).
Net Profit up 16.7% at Rs 49.5 crore versus Rs 42.4 crore (Cons, YoY).
Tata Chemicals Q2 Earnings (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue down 3.1% to Rs 3,877 crore versus Rs 3,999 crore.
Ebitda down 13.1% to Rs 537 crore versus Rs 618 crore.
Margin at 13.9% versus 15.5%.
Net Profit down 60.3% to Rs 77 crore versus Rs 194 crore.
Board approves raising up to Rs 1,500 crore via NCD.