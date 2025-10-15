Stocks To Watch Today: Tech Mahindra, LG Electronics, Persistent Systems, ICICI Lombard, Keystone Realtors
The share prices of Thyrocare Technologies, Cyient DLM and Star Cement will also be in focus.
Tech Mahindra Ltd., Persistent Systems Ltd., HDB Financial Services Ltd., Cyient DLM Ltd. and Keystone Realtors Ltd. are some of the stocks that will catch investors' attention on Wednesday.
Here are some of the notable corporate announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours:
Stocks In News
Keystone Realtors: Promoters to sell up to 45.8 lakh shares or 3.63% stake of the company via offer for sale on Oct. 15-16. The floor price set for the deal is Rs 550 per share, a 10% discount to current market price.
TCC Concept: The company acquired 95.2% stake of Pepperfry on Fully Diluted Basis for Rs 659 crore. Approves issuance of 1.2 crore shares to sellers at Rs 557.94 per share.
Ola Electric Mobility: The company to launch product in Energy Space on Oct. 17 via premiere on its official social Media Handles. Also to launch first non-vehicle product this Diwali.
LG Electronics India: Unveils 'LG Essential Series', a new line of Home Appliances made for India.
Avenue Supermarts: The company opens new store in Andhra Pradesh. The total number of stores as on date stands at 433.
Star Cement: The company approved raising funds worth up to Rs 1,500 crore via private placement or preferential issue.
Earnings In Focus
Earnings Post Market Hours
Tech Mahindra Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 4.8% to Rs 13,995 crore versus Rs 13,351 crore (Estimate: Rs 13,777.50 crore)
Net Profit up 5% to Rs 1,194.50 crore versus Rs 1,140.60 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,285 crore)
Ebit up 15% to Rs 1,699.30 crore versus Rs 1,477.10 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,609 crore)
Margin at 12.1% versus 11.1% (Estimate: 11.67%)
Announces dividend of Rs 15 per share
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 12.5% to Rs 6,583 crore versus Rs 5,851 crore
Gross Premiums written up 1.58% at Rs 7058 crore versus Rs 6948 crore.
Net Premium Earned up 12.45% at Rs 5651 crore versus Rs 5025 crore.
Net Profit up 18.1% to Rs 820 crore versus Rs 694 crore
Cyient DLM Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 20.2% to Rs 310.60 crore versus Rs 389.40 crore
Net Profit at Rs 32 crore versus Rs 15 crore
Ebitda down 1% to Rs 31.20 crore versus Rs 31.60 crore
Margin at 10.0% versus 8.1%
Thyrocare Technologies Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 22.1% to Rs 216.53 crore versus Rs 177.36 crore
Net Profit up 81% to Rs 47.81 crore versus Rs 26.42 crore
Ebitda up 48% to Rs 71.35 crore versus Rs 48.29 crore
Margin at 33% versus 27.2%
Persistent Systems Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 7.4% to Rs 3,580.70 crore versus Rs 3,333.50 crore
Net Profit up 11% to Rs 471.40 crore versus Rs 424.90 crore
Ebit up 13% to Rs 583.00 crore versus Rs 517.70 crore
Margin at 16.3% versus 15.5%