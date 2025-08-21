Stocks To Watch Today: Tech Mahindra, Hitachi Energy, Zee Entertainment, RIL, And More
Here are some notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Shree Cement Ltd. and Exide Industries Ltd. are some of the stocks that are going to catch investors' eyes on Thursday.
Stocks in News
Tech Mahindra: The company has incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary, Tech Mahindra Regional Headquarters, in Saudi Arabia to provide strategic direction and management support to its subsidiaries in Bahrain and Egypt.
Zee Entertainment: The company updates that Aditya Birla Finance moves Delhi High Court against arbitral tribunal's award.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The company has completed its acquisition of a stake in O2 Renewable Energy XXIV by investing the remaining Rs 24 lakh, bringing its total investment to Rs 1.99 crore and its total ownership stake to 32.95%.
Shree Cement: The company's income tax demand for fiscal year 2021-22 has been reduced from Rs 588.65 crore to Rs 221.72 crore following a rectification order.
UltraTech Cement: The company’s MPS Committee has approved the sale of up to 2.01 crore equity shares, representing a 6.49% stake in the India Cements Ltd, through a stock exchange mechanism. The floor price of the offer is Rs 368.
Hitachi Energy: The board approved the appointment of Ismo Antero Haka as the Chairman of the Board and of the Company in place of Achim Michael Braun.
Reliance Industries: The company’s arm Reliance TerraTech has completed voluntary winding up process and filed a ‘Certificate of Termination’ with the Secretary of State of Texas.
AGI Greenpac: The company has received a disputed demand notice of Rs 40.61 crore from Telangana's Southern Power Distribution for surplus power procured between 2002 and 2022.
SBFC Finance: The board of directors approved the allotment of 20,000 redeemable non- convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1 lakh each aggregating to Rs 200 crore on Private Placement basis.
Exide Industries: The company has invested an additional Rs 100 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions, through a rights issue, bring