Stocks To Watch Today: TCS, SBI, JSW Cement, Eternal, Vikran Engineering, Anlon Healthcare

JSW Cement: The firm reported a net loss of Rs 1,356 crore year-on-year, compared to a loss of Rs 15.1 crore in its consolidated earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

TCS: The company partnered with Tryg on a €550 million deal to propel growth with a comprehensive digital transformation over the next seven years.

UPL: The company’s arm will purchase the Decco Post-Harvest business for an enterprise valuation of $502 million (Rs 4,420 crore).

Eternal: The firm's food delivery aggregator Zomato has hiked its platform fees by 20% amid the surge in demand due to the onset of festive season. The company, which is part of Eternal Ltd., has increased the fees to Rs 12 per order from Rs 10 earlier.

SBI: The Bank has issued a $500 million senior unsecured fixed-rate bond with a five-year maturity and a 4.50% semi-annual coupon. The bonds, issued through the bank's London branch, will be listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange and the NSE-IX Exchange.

YES Bank: CCI approves acquisition of certain share capital and voting rights of the Bank by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

MOIL: The company has registered its best-ever August production of 1.45 lakh tonnes, reflected a 17% year-on-year growth, and delivered strong sales of 1.13 lakh tonnes, marking a 25.6% year-on-year increase.

Vedanta: The $100 million loan taken by Vedanta Resources Ltd. from Canara Bank has been fully repaid, leading to the release of encumbrances on company’s shares.

Heubach Colorants: Sudarshan Europe B.V. is making an open offer to acquire up to 60.01 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs 602.03 per share, for a total consideration of up to Rs 361.29 crore.