Stocks To Watch Today: TCS, RCom, HG Infra, Hyundai Motor, JSW Energy, JK Tyre
Shares of Capillary Technologies will also be in focus as they list on the exchanges.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Reliance Communications Ltd., JSW Energy Ltd. and JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. are some of the stocks that will catch investors' attention on Friday.
Here are some notable corporate announcements that came after Thursday's market hours:
Stocks In News
TCS: The company signs a pact with TPG Terabyte Bidco to invest up to Rs.18,000 crore into Hypervault and jointly develop AI data centers and related infrastructure.
Reliance Communications: The company and its arm receive notices from the Serious Fraud Investigation Office; SFIO to investigate their affairs with no material operational impact expected.
HG Infra Engineering: The company incorporates wholly owned subsidiary HG Clean Energy Solutions to undertake solar, green hydrogen and battery storage businesses.
Great Eastern Shipping: The company delivers tanker ‘Jag Pooja’, takes fleet to 40 vessels, signs deal to sell a Suezmax crude tanker and to buy a second-hand Ultramax dry bulk carrier.
Garuda Construction and Engineering: The company appoints Shanti Lal Gaggar as Chief Operating Officer.
Hyundai Motor India: The company invests Rs 21.5 crore more in FPEL TN Wind Farm, raising its stake to 26.49%.
JSW Energy: The company receives CoC approval for the corporate insolvency resolution plan of Raigarh Champa Rail Infra.
Jana Small Finance Bank: The company gets RBI approval to appoint Chitra Talwar as part-time chairperson effective Feb 8, 2026, succeeding R. Ramaseshan.
JK Tyre & Industries: The company gets NCLT approval for amalgamation of Cavendish Industries with itself.
Alkem Labs: The company launches probiotic ‘DSS’ in India for gut-health management.
IPO Listing
Capillary Technologies: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Friday. The issue price is set at Rs 577 apiece. The company is a leading Indian software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that specializes in customer loyalty and engagement solutions. The public issue was subscribed to 52.95 times on day three. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (57.27x,), non-institutional investors (69.84x), retail investors (15.82x).