Stocks To Watch Today: TCS, HCLTech, Anand Rathi, Sical Logistics, Biocon, KP Energy, Mazagon Dock
NBCC, Gillette India and Silver Touch Tech will also be among the stocks to watch on Tuesday.
Sical Logistics Ltd., KP Energy Ltd., Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., Biocon Ltd. and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. are some of the stocks that will draw the market's interest on Tuesday.
Muthoot Microfinance: Board meet on Jan. 20 to consider funds raise via non-convertible debentures.
KP Energy: The company in pact with Gujarat Govt to develop Renewable Energy Projects for projects worth Rs 4,000 crore.
Mazagon Dock: The company clarifies that the company is in negotiations with the Indian Navy on project P75(I) which is already commenced and is currently ongoing.
Sical Logistics: The company received LoA worth Rs 4,038 crore from Southeastern coalfields for a project in Chattisgarh.
Biocon: The company opens QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement) on Jan.12. Approved floor price at Rs 387.74 per share. The floor price is at a premium of 4% from last trading price. The company at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price for the issue.
Gillette India: Appointed Rohini Venkateswaran as a Whole-time Director for 5 years.
NBCC: Arm signed strategic collaboration with Bharat Electronics. The collaboration covers healthcare manufacturing, medical devices, digital solutions, consultancy and project execution.
Adani Energy: Installed 18.88 Lk Meters, total mark at 92.5 Lk. Smart Metering Orderbook emains at 2.46 crore meters. Smart metering revenue potential at Rs 29,519 crore.
HCLTech: The company to Partnered with the Magnum Ice Cream to Modernise its Digital Foundation.
Silver Touch Tech: Received National digital transformation platform project. The project is to serve as unified framework for Govt’s digital portals.
Q3 Business Update
Kalpataru
Pre-Sales down 14% at Rs 870 crore (YoY)
Collections up 17% at Rs 1,101 crore (YoY)
Earnings Post Market Hours
TCS Q3FY26 Results (Cons QoQ)
Revenue up 1.95% at Rs 67087 crore versus Rs 65799 crore (Est Rs.66,892.90 crore)
Ebit up 1.95% at Rs 16889 crore versus Rs 16565 crore (Est Rs. 16,658.50 crore)
Ebit margin flat at 25.17% versus 25.17% (Est 24.90% )
Net profit down 11.74% at Rs 10657 crore versus Rs 12075 crore (Est Rs. 12,868.39 crore).
TCS Key Highlights
Numbers in line with estimates, Profit is a miss down 11.7%
New Labour Codes, legal claim & restructuring impacting the profits by Rs 3,391 crore.
Revenue grew in CC terms at 0.8% vs 0.6% in Q2
Company announced a bumper dividend of Rs 57 including Rs.46 per share as special dividend
Q3 Annualized AI Rev at $1.8 billion, up 17.3% QoQ in CC
Attrition at 13.5% vs 13.3 in Q2, Headcount down by 11,151 QoQ in Q3
Deal wins remains strong at $9.3 bn vs $10 bn in Q2
HCL Technologies
HCL Technologies Q3 FY26 Results (Cons QoQ)
Revenue up 6.04% at Rs 33872 crore versus Rs 31942 crore.
Ebit up 14.23% at Rs 6285 crore versus Rs 5502 crore.
Ebit margin up 133 bps at 18.55% versus 17.22%.
Net profit down 3.77% at Rs 4076 crore versus Rs 4236 crore.
Key Takeaways
Numbers beat estimates; miss on profits, down 3.77%
One time impact of New Labour Codes dragging profits by Rs.956 crore.
Upgraded service rev guidance to 4.75% - 5.25% (vs 4 - 5%)
HCL Software business grew the most, up 28.1% & IT biz is up 1.5% QoQ CC
TCV at $3 bn up 17.0% QoQ vs 2.6 bn in Q2
Advanced AI Revenue at $146M, up 19.9% QoQ CC
Anand Rathi (Cons, YoY)
Total Income down 0.4% At Rs 306 crore versus Rs 307 crore QoQ
Revenue 289.62 crore vs 237.04 crore
(+22.18% YoY & -2.60% QoQ)
PAT 100.19 crore vs 77.30 crore
(+29.61% YoY & +0.29% QoQ)
AUM And Inflows
AUM: Rs 99,008 crore, +30% YoY.
Mutual fund distribution revenue: Rs 366 crore, +21% YoY.
Net inflows: Rs 10,078 crore, +10% YoY (Equity MF: Rs 6,082 crore, +4% YoY).
Earnings in Focus
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard, Tata Elxsi, Bank of Maharashtra, Just Dial
Trading Tweaks
Authum Investment & Infrastructure will have a bonus issue of their stock go ex-date in the ratio 4:1.
Canara HSBC Life will exit anchor lock in period at 4%.