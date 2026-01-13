Stocks To Watch Today: TCS, HCLTech, Anand Rathi, Sical Logistics, Biocon, KP Energy, Mazagon Dock

Sical Logistics Ltd., KP Energy Ltd., Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., Biocon Ltd. and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. are some of the stocks that will draw the market's interest on Tuesday.

Muthoot Microfinance: Board meet on Jan. 20 to consider funds raise via non-convertible debentures.

KP Energy: The company in pact with Gujarat Govt to develop Renewable Energy Projects for projects worth Rs 4,000 crore.

Mazagon Dock: The company clarifies that the company is in negotiations with the Indian Navy on project P75(I) which is already commenced and is currently ongoing.

Sical Logistics: The company received LoA worth Rs 4,038 crore from Southeastern coalfields for a project in Chattisgarh.

Biocon: The company opens QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement) on Jan.12. Approved floor price at Rs 387.74 per share. The floor price is at a premium of 4% from last trading price. The company at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price for the issue.

Gillette India: Appointed Rohini Venkateswaran as a Whole-time Director for 5 years.

NBCC: Arm signed strategic collaboration with Bharat Electronics. The collaboration covers healthcare manufacturing, medical devices, digital solutions, consultancy and project execution.

Adani Energy: Installed 18.88 Lk Meters, total mark at 92.5 Lk. Smart Metering Orderbook emains at 2.46 crore meters. Smart metering revenue potential at Rs 29,519 crore.

HCLTech: The company to Partnered with the Magnum Ice Cream to Modernise its Digital Foundation.