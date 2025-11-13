Stocks To Watch Today: Tata Steel, Indraprastha Gas, Lloyds Metals, IRCTC, Cochin Shipyard, Prestige Estates
Honasa Consumer, Afcons Infra, Ramkrishna Forgings, Deepak Nitrite and Entero Healthcare are some of the stocks that will catch investors' attention on Thursday.
Vodafone Idea, Thomas Cook, Asian Paints, Grasim Industries are some of the stocks that will catch investor's attention on Thursday.
Here are some important corporate announcements and updates that came after Wednesday's market hours.
Le Travenues: The company approved the allotment of 4.6 crore shares at an issue price of Rs 280 per share, worth Rs 1,296 crore, to MIH Investments One.
Asian Paints: The company postponed production from its proposed paint manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh and plans to start manufacturing within three years of receiving environmental clearance.
Sun Pharma: The company plans further clinical studies of its weight-loss drug and presented two posters on Utreglutide at Obesity Week 2025.
Grasim Industries: The company’s resin block at its Kharagpur paint plant has started commercial operations with a capacity of 24 MLPA, taking the total installed resin capacity across Birla Opus plants to 92 MLPA and the emulsion capacity to 376 MLPA.
Tata Steel: The company will end its joint venture with Australia’s BlueScope, acquire the remaining 50% stake for Rs 1,100 crore, and make TBSPL an indirect wholly owned subsidiary; TBSPL manufactures colour and metal-coated products.
JSW Energy: The company allotted 25,000 NCDs worth Rs 250 crore on a private placement basis.
Thomas Cook: The company’s board designated non-executive director Gopalakrishnan Soundarajan as chairman.
Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores: The company received consent from the Karnataka pollution body for operation and expansion of its manganese and iron ore mines.
Healthcare Global: The company will invest in its arms HCG Kolkata Cancer Care, HCG Oncology Hospitals, and HCG NCHRI Oncology, with up to Rs 110 crore allocated to HCG Kolkata.
Vodafone Idea Limited: The company’s members passed a special resolution to appoint Mr. Abhijit Kishore as CEO via postal ballot, securing 99.52% of total votes in favour.
Earnings In Focus
Aether Industries Ltd, Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd, Astra Microwave Products Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Capacite Infraprojects Ltd, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Dollar Industries Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd, Eureka Forbes Ltd, GMR Airports Ltd, Granules India Ltd, Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Hikal Ltd, Honda India Power Products Ltd, Voltas Ltd.
Earnings Post Market Hours
SpiceJet (Cons, YoY)
Revenue down 13.4% at Rs 792 crore versus Rs 915 crore
EBITDA loss widened to Rs 435 crore versus loss of Rs 376 crore
EBITDAR loss widened to Rs 416 crore versus loss of Rs 244 crore
Net loss widened to Rs 621 crore versus loss of Rs 458 crore
Pfizer (YoY)
Revenue up 9.1% at Rs 642 crore versus Rs 589 crore
EBITDA up 21.5% at Rs 230 crore versus Rs 189 crore
Margin at 35.8% versus 32.2%
Net Profit up 19.4% at Rs 189 crore versus Rs 158 crore
Gandhar Oil (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 13.3% at Rs 1,060 crore versus Rs 935 crore
EBITDA up 63.9% at Rs 65.8 crore versus Rs 40.2 crore
Margin at 6.2% versus 4.3%
Net Profit up 98.2% at Rs 36 crore versus Rs 18.2 crore
Honasa Consumer (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 16.5% at Rs 538 crore versus Rs 462 crore
EBITDA at Rs 47.6 crore versus loss of Rs 30.8 crore
Margin at 8.8%
Net Profit at Rs 39.2 crore versus loss of Rs 18.5 crore
Fiem Industries (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 16.8% at Rs 715 crore versus Rs 612 crore
EBITDA up 22.7% at Rs 99 crore versus Rs 80.7 crore
Margin at 13.8% versus 13.2%
Net Profit up 26.8% at Rs 63.7 crore versus Rs 50.2 crore
Supriya Lifescience (YoY)
Revenue up 20.3% at Rs 200 crore versus Rs 166 crore
EBITDA up 12.3% at Rs 72.7 crore versus Rs 64.7 crore
Margin at 36.4% versus 39%
Net Profit up 9.3% at Rs 50.4 crore versus Rs 46.2 crore
Man Infra (Cons, YoY)
Revenue down 35.4% at Rs 149 crore versus Rs 230 crore
EBITDA up 32.7% at Rs 36.6 crore versus Rs 27.6 crore
Margin at 24.6% versus 12%
Net Profit up 27% at Rs 60 crore versus Rs 47.3 crore
Indraprastha Gas (Cons, QoQ)
Revenue up 2.8% at Rs 4,023 crore versus Rs 3,914 crore
EBITDA down 13.6% at Rs 441 crore versus Rs 511 crore
Margin at 11% versus 13%
Net Profit down 10% at Rs 386 crore versus Rs 429 crore
Gabriel India (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 14.9% at Rs 1,180 crore versus Rs 1,027 crore
EBITDA up 14.5% at Rs 113 crore versus Rs 98.5 crore
Margin flat at 9.6%
Net Profit up 9.7% at Rs 69 crore versus Rs 62.9 crore
Gujarat Narmada Valley (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 2.7% at Rs 1,968 crore versus Rs 1,917 crore
EBITDA at Rs 185 crore versus Rs 90 crore
Margin at 9.4% versus 4.7%
Net Profit up 70.5% at Rs 179 crore versus Rs 105 crore
Afcons Infra (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 1% at Rs 2,988 crore versus Rs 2,960 crore
EBITDA down 4.6% at Rs 328 crore versus Rs 344 crore
Margin at 11% versus 11.6%
Net Profit down 22.2% at Rs 105 crore versus Rs 135 crore
Ramkrishna Forgings (Cons, YoY)
Revenue down 13.9% at Rs 908 crore versus Rs 1,054 crore
EBITDA down 26% at Rs 123 crore versus Rs 166 crore
Margin at 13.5% versus 15.7%
Net loss at Rs 9.5 crore versus profit of Rs 140 crore
KNR Constructions (Cons, YoY)
Revenue down 66.8% at Rs 647 crore versus Rs 1,945 crore
EBITDA down 77.9% at Rs 193 crore versus Rs 870 crore
Margin at 29.8% versus 44.7%
Net Profit down 76.3% at Rs 105 crore versus Rs 441 crore
Healthcare Global (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 16.8% at Rs 645 crore versus Rs 553 crore
EBITDA up 20.2% at Rs 122 crore versus Rs 101 crore
Margin at 18.9% versus 18.3%
Net Profit flat at Rs 20.6 crore
Tata Steel (Cons, QoQ)
Revenue up 10.4% at Rs 58,689 crore versus Rs 53,178 crore
EBITDA up 19.8% at Rs 8,897 crore versus Rs 7,427 crore
Margin at 15.2% versus 14%
Net Profit up 49.3% at Rs 3,102 crore versus Rs 2,078 crore
Ashiana Housing (Cons, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 166 crore versus Rs 54.4 crore
EBITDA at Rs 29.4 crore versus Loss of Rs 11.8 crore
Margin at 17.7%
Net Profit at Rs 27.6 crore versus Loss of Rs 7.5 crore
DCX Systems (Cons, YoY)
Revenue down 1.4% at Rs 193 crore versus Rs 196 crore
EBITDA Loss at Rs 13 crore versus Loss of Rs 5.8 crore
Net Loss at Rs 9 crore versus Profit of Rs 5.2 crore
Hindustan Foods (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 17.6% at Rs 1,039 crore versus Rs 883 crore
EBITDA up 22.8% at Rs 85.8 crore versus Rs 69.9 crore
EBITDA Margin at 8.3% versus 7.9%
Net Profit up 53.7% at Rs 35.2 crore versus Rs 22.9 crore
Lloyds Metals (Cons, QoQ)
Revenue up 53.2% at Rs 3,651 crore versus Rs 2,384 crore
EBITDA up 31.3% at Rs 1,043 crore versus Rs 794 crore
Margin at 28.6% versus 33.3%
Net Profit down 10.8% at Rs 572 crore versus Rs 642 crore
Ircon International (Cons, YoY)
Revenue down 19.2% at Rs 1,977 crore versus Rs 2,448 crore
EBITDA down 29.7% at Rs 141 crore versus Rs 201 crore
Margin at 7.1% versus 8.2%
Net Profit down 32.7% at Rs 139 crore versus Rs 206 crore
Thomas Cook (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 3.5% at Rs 2,074 crore versus Rs 2,004 crore
EBITDA down 13.3% at Rs 108 crore versus Rs 125 crore
Margin at 5.2% versus 6.2%
Net Profit up 2.5% at Rs 66.4 crore versus Rs 64.8 crore
Data Patterns (Cons, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 308 crore versus Rs 91 crore
EBITDA up 99.6% at Rs 68.5 crore versus Rs 34.3 crore
Margin at 22.3% versus 37.7%
Net Profit up 62.4% at Rs 49.2 crore versus Rs 30.3 crore
Cohance Life (Cons, YoY)
Revenue down 8% at Rs 556 crore versus Rs 604 crore
EBITDA down 41.1% at Rs 121 crore versus Rs 205 crore
Margin at 21.8% versus 34%
Net Profit down 46.5% at Rs 74.1 crore versus Rs 139 crore
Deepak Nitrite (Cons, YoY)
Revenue down 6.4% at Rs 1,902 crore versus Rs 2,032 crore
EBITDA down 31.4% at Rs 204 crore versus Rs 298 crore
Margin at 10.7% versus 14.6%
Net Profit down 38.9% at Rs 119 crore versus Rs 194 crore
HG Infra (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 0.2% at Rs 905 crore versus Rs 902 crore
EBITDA down 6.1% at Rs 206 crore versus Rs 220 crore
Margin at 22.8% versus 24.3%
Net Profit down 35.4% at Rs 52.1 crore versus Rs 80.7 crore
Elgi Equipments (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 11.4% at Rs 968 crore versus Rs 869 crore
EBITDA down 1.2% at Rs 140 crore versus Rs 142 crore
Margin at 14.5% versus 16.3%
Net Profit up 28.2% at Rs 121 crore versus Rs 94.7 crore
Entero Healthcare (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 20.8% at Rs 1,571 crore versus Rs 1,301 crore
EBITDA up 46.3% at Rs 61.9 crore versus Rs 42.3 crore
Margin at 3.9% versus 3.3%
Net Profit up 34% at Rs 31.6 crore versus Rs 23.6 crore
Cupid (Cons, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 84.4 crore versus Rs 41.6 crore
EBITDA at Rs 28.4 crore versus Rs 10.4 crore
Margin at 33.7% versus 24.9%
Net Profit at Rs 24.1 crore versus Rs 10 crore
Endurance Tech (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 16.5% at Rs 2,678 crore versus Rs 2,300 crore
EBITDA up 7.9% at Rs 322 crore versus Rs 299 crore
Margin at 12% versus 13%
Net Profit up 1.5% at Rs 188 crore versus Rs 185 crore
Repco Home Finance (Cons, YoY)
Calculated NII up 5% at Rs 433 crore versus Rs 413 crore
Net Profit down 5% at Rs 103 crore versus Rs 109 crore
Sansera Engineering (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 8.1% at Rs 825 crore versus Rs 763 crore
EBITDA up 7.5% at Rs 143 crore versus Rs 133 crore
Margin at 17.3% versus 17.4%
Net Profit up 38.4% at Rs 71.4 crore versus Rs 51.6 crore
Nazara Tech (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 65.1% at Rs 526 crore versus Rs 319 crore
EBITDA at Rs 59.8 crore versus Rs 25.1 crore
Margin at 11.4% versus 7.9%
Net Loss at Rs 29.4 crore versus Profit of Rs 23.8 crore
Recognised exceptional loss of Rs 914 crore from Moonshine Tech amid online gaming ban Other income of Rs 1098 crore due to remeasurement of Nodwin at fair value
IRCTC (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 7.7% at Rs 1,146 crore versus Rs 1,064 crore
EBITDA up 8.4% at Rs 404 crore versus Rs 373 crore
Margin at 35.3% versus 35%
Net Profit up 11% at Rs 342 crore versus Rs 308 crore
Travel Food Services (Cons, YoY)
Revenue down 28.9% at Rs 356 crore versus Rs 500 crore
EBITDA down 15.5% at Rs 135 crore versus Rs 160 crore
Margin at 38% versus 32%
Net Profit down 10.6% at Rs 95.7 crore versus Rs 107 crore
CARE Ratings (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 16.2% at Rs 136 crore versus Rs 117 crore
EBITDA up 22.9% at Rs 73.9 crore versus Rs 60.1 crore
Margin at 54.2% versus 51.2%
Net Profit up 23% at Rs 56.7 crore versus Rs 46.1 crore
Techno Electric (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 91.1% at Rs 843 crore versus Rs 441 crore
EBITDA up 58.5% at Rs 111 crore versus Rs 70.2 crore
Margin at 13.2% versus 15.9%
Net Profit up 10.3% at Rs 104 crore versus Rs 94.2 crore
Cochin Shipyard (Cons, YoY)
Revenue down 2.2% at Rs 1,119 crore versus Rs 1,143 crore
EBITDA down 62.7% at Rs 73.6 crore versus Rs 197 crore
Margin at 6.6% versus 17.3%
Net Profit down 43.1% at Rs 108 crore versus Rs 189 crore
Senco Gold (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 2.4% at Rs 1,536 crore versus Rs 1,500 crore
EBITDA at Rs 106 crore versus Rs 51.8 crore
Margin at 6.9% versus 3.5%
Net Profit at Rs 48.7 crore versus Rs 12 crore
Prestige Estates (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 5.5% at Rs 2,432 crore versus Rs 2,304 crore
EBITDA up 44.1% at Rs 910 crore versus Rs 631 crore
Margin at 37.4% versus 27.4%
Net Profit at Rs 430 crore versus Rs 192 crore
Galaxy Surfactants (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 24.8% at Rs 1,326 crore versus Rs 1,063 crore
EBITDA down 13.4% at Rs 111 crore versus Rs 128 crore
Margin at 8.3% versus 12%
Net Profit down 21.5% at Rs 66.5 crore versus Rs 84.7 crore
General Insurance Corp (Cons, YoY)
Net Premium Earned up 0.4% at Rs 8,925 crore versus Rs 8,887 crore
Net Profit up 54.8% at Rs 2,874 crore versus Rs 1,856 crore=
Indogulf Cropsciences (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 6.7% at Rs 248 crore versus Rs 233 crore
EBITDA up 16.7% at Rs 32 crore versus Rs 27.4 crore
Margin at 12.9% versus 11.8%
Net Profit up 24.1% at Rs 20.7 crore versus Rs 16.7 crore
Quality Power (Cons, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 206 crore versus Rs 94.3 crore
EBITDA at Rs 36.2 crore versus Rs 8.1 crore
Margin at 17.6% versus 8.6%
Net Profit at Rs 24.3 crore versus Rs 11.6 crore
Lemon Tree Hotels (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 7.7% at Rs 306 crore versus Rs 284 crore
EBITDA flat at Rs 131 crore
Margin at 42.7% versus 46%
Net Profit up 16.7% at Rs 34.6 crore versus Rs 29.6 crore