Business NewsMarketsStocks To Watch Today: Tata Steel, Indraprastha Gas, Lloyds Metals, IRCTC, Cochin Shipyard, Prestige Estates
ADVERTISEMENT

Stocks To Watch Today: Tata Steel, Indraprastha Gas, Lloyds Metals, IRCTC, Cochin Shipyard, Prestige Estates

Honasa Consumer, Afcons Infra, Ramkrishna Forgings, Deepak Nitrite and Entero Healthcare are some of the stocks that will catch investors' attention on Thursday.

13 Nov 2025, 07:00 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Vodafone Idea, Thomas Cook, Asian Paints, Grasim Industries are some of the stocks that will catch investor's attention on Thursday (Photo: Freepik)</p></div>
Vodafone Idea, Thomas Cook, Asian Paints, Grasim Industries are some of the stocks that will catch investor's attention on Thursday (Photo: Freepik)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Vodafone Idea, Thomas Cook, Asian Paints, Grasim Industries are some of the stocks that will catch investor's attention on Thursday.

Here are some important corporate announcements and updates that came after Wednesday's market hours.

Le Travenues: The company approved the allotment of 4.6 crore shares at an issue price of Rs 280 per share, worth Rs 1,296 crore, to MIH Investments One.

Asian Paints: The company postponed production from its proposed paint manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh and plans to start manufacturing within three years of receiving environmental clearance.

Sun Pharma: The company plans further clinical studies of its weight-loss drug and presented two posters on Utreglutide at Obesity Week 2025. 

Grasim Industries: The company’s resin block at its Kharagpur paint plant has started commercial operations with a capacity of 24 MLPA, taking the total installed resin capacity across Birla Opus plants to 92 MLPA and the emulsion capacity to 376 MLPA.

Tata Steel: The company will end its joint venture with Australia’s BlueScope, acquire the remaining 50% stake for Rs 1,100 crore, and make TBSPL an indirect wholly owned subsidiary; TBSPL manufactures colour and metal-coated products.

JSW Energy: The company allotted 25,000 NCDs worth Rs 250 crore on a private placement basis.

Thomas Cook: The company’s board designated non-executive director Gopalakrishnan Soundarajan as chairman.

Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores: The company received consent from the Karnataka pollution body for operation and expansion of its manganese and iron ore mines. 

Healthcare Global: The company will invest in its arms HCG Kolkata Cancer Care, HCG Oncology Hospitals, and HCG NCHRI Oncology, with up to Rs 110 crore allocated to HCG Kolkata.

Vodafone Idea Limited: The company’s members passed a special resolution to appoint Mr. Abhijit Kishore as CEO via postal ballot, securing 99.52% of total votes in favour.

Earnings In Focus

Aether Industries Ltd, Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd, Astra Microwave Products Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Capacite Infraprojects Ltd, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Dollar Industries Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd, Eureka Forbes Ltd, GMR Airports Ltd, Granules India Ltd, Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Hikal Ltd, Honda India Power Products Ltd, Voltas Ltd. 

Earnings Post Market Hours

SpiceJet (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 13.4% at Rs 792 crore versus Rs 915 crore

EBITDA loss widened to Rs 435 crore versus loss of Rs 376 crore

EBITDAR loss widened to Rs 416 crore versus loss of Rs 244 crore

Net loss widened to Rs 621 crore versus loss of Rs 458 crore

Pfizer (YoY)

Revenue up 9.1% at Rs 642 crore versus Rs 589 crore

EBITDA up 21.5% at Rs 230 crore versus Rs 189 crore

Margin at 35.8% versus 32.2%

Net Profit up 19.4% at Rs 189 crore versus Rs 158 crore

Gandhar Oil (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 13.3% at Rs 1,060 crore versus Rs 935 crore

EBITDA up 63.9% at Rs 65.8 crore versus Rs 40.2 crore

Margin at 6.2% versus 4.3%

Net Profit up 98.2% at Rs 36 crore versus Rs 18.2 crore

Honasa Consumer (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 16.5% at Rs 538 crore versus Rs 462 crore

EBITDA at Rs 47.6 crore versus loss of Rs 30.8 crore

Margin at 8.8%

Net Profit at Rs 39.2 crore versus loss of Rs 18.5 crore

Fiem Industries (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 16.8% at Rs 715 crore versus Rs 612 crore

EBITDA up 22.7% at Rs 99 crore versus Rs 80.7 crore

Margin at 13.8% versus 13.2%

Net Profit up 26.8% at Rs 63.7 crore versus Rs 50.2 crore

Supriya Lifescience (YoY)

Revenue up 20.3% at Rs 200 crore versus Rs 166 crore

EBITDA up 12.3% at Rs 72.7 crore versus Rs 64.7 crore

Margin at 36.4% versus 39%

Net Profit up 9.3% at Rs 50.4 crore versus Rs 46.2 crore

Man Infra (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 35.4% at Rs 149 crore versus Rs 230 crore

EBITDA up 32.7% at Rs 36.6 crore versus Rs 27.6 crore

Margin at 24.6% versus 12%

Net Profit up 27% at Rs 60 crore versus Rs 47.3 crore

Indraprastha Gas (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 2.8% at Rs 4,023 crore versus Rs 3,914 crore

EBITDA down 13.6% at Rs 441 crore versus Rs 511 crore

Margin at 11% versus 13%

Net Profit down 10% at Rs 386 crore versus Rs 429 crore

Gabriel India (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 14.9% at Rs 1,180 crore versus Rs 1,027 crore

EBITDA up 14.5% at Rs 113 crore versus Rs 98.5 crore

Margin flat at 9.6%

Net Profit up 9.7% at Rs 69 crore versus Rs 62.9 crore

Gujarat Narmada Valley (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 2.7% at Rs 1,968 crore versus Rs 1,917 crore

EBITDA at Rs 185 crore versus Rs 90 crore

Margin at 9.4% versus 4.7%

Net Profit up 70.5% at Rs 179 crore versus Rs 105 crore

Afcons Infra (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 1% at Rs 2,988 crore versus Rs 2,960 crore

EBITDA down 4.6% at Rs 328 crore versus Rs 344 crore

Margin at 11% versus 11.6%

Net Profit down 22.2% at Rs 105 crore versus Rs 135 crore

Ramkrishna Forgings (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 13.9% at Rs 908 crore versus Rs 1,054 crore

EBITDA down 26% at Rs 123 crore versus Rs 166 crore

Margin at 13.5% versus 15.7%

Net loss at Rs 9.5 crore versus profit of Rs 140 crore

KNR Constructions (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 66.8% at Rs 647 crore versus Rs 1,945 crore

EBITDA down 77.9% at Rs 193 crore versus Rs 870 crore

Margin at 29.8% versus 44.7%

Net Profit down 76.3% at Rs 105 crore versus Rs 441 crore

Healthcare Global (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 16.8% at Rs 645 crore versus Rs 553 crore

EBITDA up 20.2% at Rs 122 crore versus Rs 101 crore

Margin at 18.9% versus 18.3%

Net Profit flat at Rs 20.6 crore

Tata Steel (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 10.4% at Rs 58,689 crore versus Rs 53,178 crore

EBITDA up 19.8% at Rs 8,897 crore versus Rs 7,427 crore

Margin at 15.2% versus 14%

Net Profit up 49.3% at Rs 3,102 crore versus Rs 2,078 crore

Ashiana Housing (Cons, YoY)

Revenue at Rs 166 crore versus Rs 54.4 crore

EBITDA at Rs 29.4 crore versus Loss of Rs 11.8 crore

Margin at 17.7%

Net Profit at Rs 27.6 crore versus Loss of Rs 7.5 crore

DCX Systems (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 1.4% at Rs 193 crore versus Rs 196 crore

EBITDA Loss at Rs 13 crore versus Loss of Rs 5.8 crore

Net Loss at Rs 9 crore versus Profit of Rs 5.2 crore

Hindustan Foods (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 17.6% at Rs 1,039 crore versus Rs 883 crore

EBITDA up 22.8% at Rs 85.8 crore versus Rs 69.9 crore

EBITDA Margin at 8.3% versus 7.9%

Net Profit up 53.7% at Rs 35.2 crore versus Rs 22.9 crore

Lloyds Metals (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 53.2% at Rs 3,651 crore versus Rs 2,384 crore

EBITDA up 31.3% at Rs 1,043 crore versus Rs 794 crore

Margin at 28.6% versus 33.3%

Net Profit down 10.8% at Rs 572 crore versus Rs 642 crore

Ircon International (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 19.2% at Rs 1,977 crore versus Rs 2,448 crore

EBITDA down 29.7% at Rs 141 crore versus Rs 201 crore

Margin at 7.1% versus 8.2%

Net Profit down 32.7% at Rs 139 crore versus Rs 206 crore

Thomas Cook (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 3.5% at Rs 2,074 crore versus Rs 2,004 crore

EBITDA down 13.3% at Rs 108 crore versus Rs 125 crore

Margin at 5.2% versus 6.2%

Net Profit up 2.5% at Rs 66.4 crore versus Rs 64.8 crore

Data Patterns (Cons, YoY)

Revenue at Rs 308 crore versus Rs 91 crore

EBITDA up 99.6% at Rs 68.5 crore versus Rs 34.3 crore

Margin at 22.3% versus 37.7%

Net Profit up 62.4% at Rs 49.2 crore versus Rs 30.3 crore

Cohance Life (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 8% at Rs 556 crore versus Rs 604 crore

EBITDA down 41.1% at Rs 121 crore versus Rs 205 crore

Margin at 21.8% versus 34%

Net Profit down 46.5% at Rs 74.1 crore versus Rs 139 crore

Deepak Nitrite (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 6.4% at Rs 1,902 crore versus Rs 2,032 crore

EBITDA down 31.4% at Rs 204 crore versus Rs 298 crore

Margin at 10.7% versus 14.6%

Net Profit down 38.9% at Rs 119 crore versus Rs 194 crore

HG Infra (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 0.2% at Rs 905 crore versus Rs 902 crore

EBITDA down 6.1% at Rs 206 crore versus Rs 220 crore

Margin at 22.8% versus 24.3%

Net Profit down 35.4% at Rs 52.1 crore versus Rs 80.7 crore

Elgi Equipments (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 11.4% at Rs 968 crore versus Rs 869 crore

EBITDA down 1.2% at Rs 140 crore versus Rs 142 crore

Margin at 14.5% versus 16.3%

Net Profit up 28.2% at Rs 121 crore versus Rs 94.7 crore

Entero Healthcare (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 20.8% at Rs 1,571 crore versus Rs 1,301 crore

EBITDA up 46.3% at Rs 61.9 crore versus Rs 42.3 crore

Margin at 3.9% versus 3.3%

Net Profit up 34% at Rs 31.6 crore versus Rs 23.6 crore

Cupid (Cons, YoY)

Revenue at Rs 84.4 crore versus Rs 41.6 crore

EBITDA at Rs 28.4 crore versus Rs 10.4 crore

Margin at 33.7% versus 24.9%

Net Profit at Rs 24.1 crore versus Rs 10 crore

Endurance Tech (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 16.5% at Rs 2,678 crore versus Rs 2,300 crore

EBITDA up 7.9% at Rs 322 crore versus Rs 299 crore

Margin at 12% versus 13%

Net Profit up 1.5% at Rs 188 crore versus Rs 185 crore

Repco Home Finance (Cons, YoY)

Calculated NII up 5% at Rs 433 crore versus Rs 413 crore

Net Profit down 5% at Rs 103 crore versus Rs 109 crore

Sansera Engineering (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 8.1% at Rs 825 crore versus Rs 763 crore

EBITDA up 7.5% at Rs 143 crore versus Rs 133 crore

Margin at 17.3% versus 17.4%

Net Profit up 38.4% at Rs 71.4 crore versus Rs 51.6 crore

Nazara Tech (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 65.1% at Rs 526 crore versus Rs 319 crore

EBITDA at Rs 59.8 crore versus Rs 25.1 crore

Margin at 11.4% versus 7.9%

Net Loss at Rs 29.4 crore versus Profit of Rs 23.8 crore

Recognised exceptional loss of Rs 914 crore from Moonshine Tech amid online gaming ban Other income of Rs 1098 crore due to remeasurement of Nodwin at fair value

IRCTC (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 7.7% at Rs 1,146 crore versus Rs 1,064 crore

EBITDA up 8.4% at Rs 404 crore versus Rs 373 crore

Margin at 35.3% versus 35%

Net Profit up 11% at Rs 342 crore versus Rs 308 crore

Travel Food Services (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 28.9% at Rs 356 crore versus Rs 500 crore

EBITDA down 15.5% at Rs 135 crore versus Rs 160 crore

Margin at 38% versus 32%

Net Profit down 10.6% at Rs 95.7 crore versus Rs 107 crore

CARE Ratings (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 16.2% at Rs 136 crore versus Rs 117 crore

EBITDA up 22.9% at Rs 73.9 crore versus Rs 60.1 crore

Margin at 54.2% versus 51.2%

Net Profit up 23% at Rs 56.7 crore versus Rs 46.1 crore

Techno Electric (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 91.1% at Rs 843 crore versus Rs 441 crore

EBITDA up 58.5% at Rs 111 crore versus Rs 70.2 crore

Margin at 13.2% versus 15.9%

Net Profit up 10.3% at Rs 104 crore versus Rs 94.2 crore

Cochin Shipyard (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 2.2% at Rs 1,119 crore versus Rs 1,143 crore

EBITDA down 62.7% at Rs 73.6 crore versus Rs 197 crore

Margin at 6.6% versus 17.3%

Net Profit down 43.1% at Rs 108 crore versus Rs 189 crore

Senco Gold (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 2.4% at Rs 1,536 crore versus Rs 1,500 crore

EBITDA at Rs 106 crore versus Rs 51.8 crore

Margin at 6.9% versus 3.5%

Net Profit at Rs 48.7 crore versus Rs 12 crore

Prestige Estates (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 5.5% at Rs 2,432 crore versus Rs 2,304 crore

EBITDA up 44.1% at Rs 910 crore versus Rs 631 crore

Margin at 37.4% versus 27.4%

Net Profit at Rs 430 crore versus Rs 192 crore

Galaxy Surfactants (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 24.8% at Rs 1,326 crore versus Rs 1,063 crore

EBITDA down 13.4% at Rs 111 crore versus Rs 128 crore

Margin at 8.3% versus 12%

Net Profit down 21.5% at Rs 66.5 crore versus Rs 84.7 crore

General Insurance Corp (Cons, YoY)

Net Premium Earned up 0.4% at Rs 8,925 crore versus Rs 8,887 crore

Net Profit up 54.8% at Rs 2,874 crore versus Rs 1,856 crore=

Indogulf Cropsciences (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 6.7% at Rs 248 crore versus Rs 233 crore

EBITDA up 16.7% at Rs 32 crore versus Rs 27.4 crore

Margin at 12.9% versus 11.8%

Net Profit up 24.1% at Rs 20.7 crore versus Rs 16.7 crore

Quality Power (Cons, YoY)

Revenue at Rs 206 crore versus Rs 94.3 crore

EBITDA at Rs 36.2 crore versus Rs 8.1 crore

Margin at 17.6% versus 8.6%

Net Profit at Rs 24.3 crore versus Rs 11.6 crore

Lemon Tree Hotels (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 7.7% at Rs 306 crore versus Rs 284 crore

EBITDA flat at Rs 131 crore

Margin at 42.7% versus 46%

Net Profit up 16.7% at Rs 34.6 crore versus Rs 29.6 crore

ALSO READ

Q2 Results Updates: Cochin Shipyard Profit Dips, IRCTC Reports Stable Growth
Opinion
Q2 Results Updates: Cochin Shipyard Profit Dips, IRCTC Reports Stable Growth
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT