Stocks To Watch Today: Tata Steel, Indraprastha Gas, Lloyds Metals, IRCTC, Cochin Shipyard, Prestige Estates

Vodafone Idea, Thomas Cook, Asian Paints, Grasim Industries are some of the stocks that will catch investor's attention on Thursday.

Here are some important corporate announcements and updates that came after Wednesday's market hours.

Le Travenues: The company approved the allotment of 4.6 crore shares at an issue price of Rs 280 per share, worth Rs 1,296 crore, to MIH Investments One.

Asian Paints: The company postponed production from its proposed paint manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh and plans to start manufacturing within three years of receiving environmental clearance.

Sun Pharma: The company plans further clinical studies of its weight-loss drug and presented two posters on Utreglutide at Obesity Week 2025.

Grasim Industries: The company’s resin block at its Kharagpur paint plant has started commercial operations with a capacity of 24 MLPA, taking the total installed resin capacity across Birla Opus plants to 92 MLPA and the emulsion capacity to 376 MLPA.

Tata Steel: The company will end its joint venture with Australia’s BlueScope, acquire the remaining 50% stake for Rs 1,100 crore, and make TBSPL an indirect wholly owned subsidiary; TBSPL manufactures colour and metal-coated products.

JSW Energy: The company allotted 25,000 NCDs worth Rs 250 crore on a private placement basis.

Thomas Cook: The company’s board designated non-executive director Gopalakrishnan Soundarajan as chairman.

Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores: The company received consent from the Karnataka pollution body for operation and expansion of its manganese and iron ore mines.

Healthcare Global: The company will invest in its arms HCG Kolkata Cancer Care, HCG Oncology Hospitals, and HCG NCHRI Oncology, with up to Rs 110 crore allocated to HCG Kolkata.

Vodafone Idea Limited: The company’s members passed a special resolution to appoint Mr. Abhijit Kishore as CEO via postal ballot, securing 99.52% of total votes in favour.