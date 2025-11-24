Stocks To Watch Today: Tata Power, HG Infra, NTPC Green, United Breweries, Nuvama Wealth
Grasim Industries Ltd.'s shares will also be in focus.
Natco Pharma Ltd., Tata Power Ltd., HG Infra Engineering Ltd., and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. are some of the stocks that will catch investors' focus on Monday.
Here are some notable corporate announcements that came after Friday's market hours:
Stocks In News
Tata Power: The company signs a pact for a Rs 13,100-crore hydroelectric power project in Bhutan and will infuse Rs 1,572 crore in tranches into the 1,125 MW Dorjilung Hydroelectric Project, likely to commission by September 2031.
Natco Pharma: The company receives seven Form-483 observations from the US FDA on the inspection closure at its Manali, Chennai unit.
HG Infra: The company becomes L-1 bidder for a Rs 1,415 crore metro viaduct construction project in Mumbai along with Kalpataru Projects International for the MMRCL project.
Nuvama Wealth: The company incorporates its arm Nuvama Mutual Fund Trusteeship Services.
IIFL Finance: The company’s board will meet on November 26 to consider a fundraise via NCDs.
United Breweries: The company completed lease deed registration for its allotted facility land in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, where mainstream and premium products including Heineken will be manufactured, with operations expected by Q2FY27.
Grasim Industries: The company reported revenue and EBITDA growth driven by building materials and chemicals businesses, with net debt-equity at 0.30 times in September quarter.
NTPC Green: The company’s arm Ayana Renewable Power wins a 140 MW round-the-clock renewable energy project in the REMC Limited tender.
RVNL: The company becomes the lowest bidder for the North Eastern Railway’s Rs 181 crore project in Lucknow.
RKEC Projects: The company receives a Rs 198 crore order from ONGC.