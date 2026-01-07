Stocks To Watch Today: Tata Motors PV, Titan, Jubilant FoodWorks, Lodha Developers, Godrej Consumer
Senco Gold, CreditAccess Grameen, Bharat Forge, IEX and Acme Solar will also be among the stocks to watch.
Shares of companies, like Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Lodha Developers Ltd., and Titan Ltd. will be in focus on Wednesday.
Many companies have announced their third quarter business updates, while others have announced fundraise or order wins.
Stocks In News
Fedbank Financial: Approved the allotment of 20,000 NCDs worth Rs 200 crore on a private placement basis.
Bharat Forge: Completed the acquisition of 20,580 shares of SPV Sunsure Solarpark Twenty at a premium of Rs 1,240 per share.
Biocon: Subsidiary Biocon Biologics to introduce three new oncology biosimilars at a US event.
IEX: Stated that no undisclosed information is known and share price movement appears market-driven amid APTEL hearing, with no adverse order passed.
IRB Infra Trust: Secured a 74.5 km highway project from NHAI; will pay Rs 3,087 crore as concession fee.
M&M: Launched the XUV 3XO EV starting at Rs 13.89 lakh.
AB Infrabuild: Secured a Rs 51 crore order for a Railway ROB project.
Godrej Consumer: Expects gradual improvement in consumption; standalone business on track for double-digit Q3 revenue growth. Personal Care segment expected to grow mid-single digits, with consolidated revenue near double-digit growth.
Acme Solar: Subsidiary received Certificate of Commissioning from GEDA for 12 MW out of a 100 MW wind project.
JD Cables: The company received a Rs 244 crore work order for civil and electrical works.
Major Q3 Business Updates
Tata Motors – Passenger Vehicles
Curvv and Sierra production declined 78% to 3,624 units year‑on‑year.
Safari, Harrier and Sumo production increased 81% to 16,136 units year‑on‑year.
Lodha Developers
Pre‑sales rose 25% to Rs 5,620 crore.
Collections declined 17% to Rs 3,560 crore year‑on‑year.
Jubilant FoodWorks
Consolidated revenue grew 13.4% to Rs 2,429 crore year‑on‑year.
Standalone revenue increased 11.8% to Rs 1,802 crore year‑on‑year.
Domino’s India recorded 5% like‑for‑like growth.
The company added 114 net new stores during Q3.
Titan
Domestic sales rose 38%, while domestic jewellery sales grew 41% year‑on‑year.
International sales jumped 79% year‑on‑year.
Titan added 54 new stores in India, taking the total store count to 3,399.
Senco Gold
Revenue grew 51% year‑on‑year, following 6.5% growth in Q2 and 28% in Q1.
Launched 4 new franchise showrooms in Q3.
Total showroom network expanded to 196 branches.
The company is prepared for the upcoming Q4 wedding season.
On track to meet its FY26 target of 20 new showroom openings.
CreditAccess Grameen
Disbursements up 9% at Rs 5,805 crore (QoQ)
Borrower Additions at 2.1 lakh Vs 2.2 lakh (QoQ)
Trading Tweaks
Share to exit anchor lock-in: Aequs 2%, Meesho 2%, Vidya Wires 4%, Tata Capital 2%.
Price band changed from 20% to 10%: Goyalalum, Nandani Creation.