Stocks To Watch Today: Tata Motors PV, Oil India, Glenmark, Max Healthcare, FirstCry, Siemens, Inox Wind
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Inox Green Energy, Narayana Hrudayalaya and V2 Retail will be also among the stocks to watch on Monday.
Divi's Lab, Maruti Suzuki (India) Ltd, Garden Reach, Aurobindo Pharma and Godawari Power are among the stocks to watch on Monday.
Here are some of the stocks that might move the markets due to quarterly results, corporate actions or more:
Divi's Labs: The company’s Telangana unit underwent a US FDA inspection from Nov 10–14, which concluded with no Form 483 observations.
Aurobindo Pharma: The company’s arm received 9 observations from the US FDA for its Rajasthan manufacturing unit.
Godawari Power: The company will invest up to Rs 300 crore in its arm, Godawari New Energy, to set up a 250 MWp solar power plant in Chhattisgarh.
Hubtown: The company has received a ‘no adverse observations’ remark from BSE for its scheme of arrangement with 25 West Realty.
Waaree Energies: The company has commenced operations of two solar module line manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, with a combined annual capacity of 1,050 MW.
Hindustan Zinc: The company has won the bid for the Tungsten & associated mineral block in Balepalyam, Kanaganapalle, covering a total area of 308.30 hectares.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders: The company has entered a pact with an Andhra Pradesh body to set up a greenfield shipyard.
Infibeam Avenues: The company has received final authorisation from the RBI to operate as a payment aggregator.
Maruti Suzuki: The company will recall 39,506 units of Grand Vitara manufactured from Dec 9, 2024, to April 29, 2025, to fix a gauge problem.
Ashoka Buildcon: The company’s Rs 288.18 crore infra project with MMRDA has been cancelled due to administrative reasons, with revisions resulting in a 39% increase in deck area and overall cost escalation of 33.5%.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Tata Motors Pv Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 13.5% to Rs 72,349 crore versus Rs 83,656 crore.
Ebitda loss to Rs 1,043 crore versus profit of Rs 9,478 crore.
Exceptional gain of Rs 2,608 crore in Q2.
Net loss from continuing operations to Rs 6,368 crore versus profit of Rs 3,056 crore.
Net profit from discontinued operations to Rs 82,616 crore versus Rs 465 crore.
Net profit to Rs 76,170 crore versus Rs 3,446 crore.
Godawari Power Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.2% to Rs 1,308 crore versus Rs 1,268 crore.
Ebitda up 5.5% to Rs 260 crore versus Rs 247 crore.
Margin to 19.9% versus 19.5%.
Net profit up 1.5% to Rs 161 crore versus Rs 159 crore.
Siemens Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16% to Rs 5,171 crore versus Rs 4,457 crore.
Ebitda up 13.3% to Rs 617 crore versus Rs 545 crore.
Margin to 11.9% versus 12.2%.
Net profit down 41.6% to Rs 485 crore versus Rs 831 crore.
Inox Wind Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 52.7% to Rs 1,119 crore versus Rs 733 crore.
Ebitda up 37.2% to Rs 228 crore versus Rs 166 crore.
Margin to 20.4% versus 22.7%.
Net profit to Rs 91.7 crore versus Rs 25.7 crore.
Glenmark Pharma Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 76.1% to Rs 6,047 crore versus Rs 3,434 crore.
Ebitda to Rs 2,360 crore versus Rs 602 crore.
Margin to 39% versus 17.5%.
Net profit up 72.3% to Rs 610 crore versus Rs 354 crore.
Oil India Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 5.9% to Rs 8,394 crore versus Rs 7,929 crore.
Ebitda down 2% to Rs 2,303 crore versus Rs 2,351 crore.
Margin to 27.4% versus 29.7%.
Net profit down 24.7% to Rs 1,429 crore versus Rs 1,896 crore.
Borana Weaves Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 34.9% to Rs 95.5 crore versus Rs 70.8 crore.
Ebitda up 85.4% to Rs 21.7 crore versus Rs 11.7 crore.
Margin to 22.7% versus 16.5%.
Net profit to Rs 16.8 crore versus Rs 7.9 crore.
Ahluwalia Contracts Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.4% to Rs 1,177 crore versus Rs 1,011 crore.
Ebitda up 75.2% to Rs 129 crore versus Rs 73.4 crore.
Margin to 10.9% versus 7.3%.
Net profit to Rs 78.6 crore versus Rs 38.7 crore.
Brainbees Solutions (FirstCry) Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.2% to Rs 2,099 crore versus Rs 1,905 crore.
Ebitda up 8.7% to Rs 62.1 crore versus Rs 57.1 crore.
Margin to 3% versus 2.9%.
Net loss to Rs 35 crore versus loss of Rs 50.2 crore.
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Net Interest Income (NII) down 37% to Rs 350 crore versus Rs 558 crore.
Operating loss to Rs 3.3 crore versus profit of Rs 276 crore.
Provisions to Rs 462 crore versus Rs 208 crore.
Gross NPA to 12.42% versus 11.42% (QoQ).
Net NPA to 5.02% versus 5% (QoQ).
Net loss to Rs 348 crore versus profit of Rs 51.4 crore.
Praveg Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.3% to Rs 37.5 crore versus Rs 31.4 crore.
Ebitda down 44.1% to Rs 3.6 crore versus Rs 6.4 crore.
Margin to 9.6% versus 20.5%.
Net loss to Rs 9.7 crore versus profit of Rs 1.4 crore.
Sun Tv Network Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 38.9% to Rs 1,300 crore versus Rs 936 crore.
Ebitda up 45% to Rs 784 crore versus Rs 541 crore.
Margin to 60.3% versus 57.8%.
Net profit down 13% to Rs 354 crore versus Rs 407 crore.
Inox Green Energy Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 55.6% to Rs 85.9 crore versus Rs 55.2 crore.
Ebitda down 53.7% to Rs 8.6 crore versus Rs 18.6 crore.
Margin to 10% versus 33.6%.
Net profit to Rs 27.9 crore versus Rs 6.4 crore.
Gmr Power Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 30.8% to Rs 1,810 crore versus Rs 1,384 crore.
Ebitda down 12.7% to Rs 363 crore versus Rs 416 crore.
Margin to 20.1% versus 30.1%.
Net profit to Rs 888 crore versus Rs 255 crore.
Ems Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 27.8% to Rs 172 crore versus Rs 239 crore.
Ebitda down 34.3% to Rs 33.5 crore versus Rs 51.1 crore.
Margin to 19.4% versus 21.4%.
Net profit down 25.4% to Rs 28.2 crore versus Rs 37.9 crore.
Bajel Projects Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 7.3% to Rs 614 crore versus Rs 662 crore.
Ebitda up 35.9% to Rs 22.8 crore versus Rs 16.8 crore.
Margin to 3.7% versus 2.5%.
Net profit down 1.9% to Rs 3.6 crore versus Rs 3.7 crore.
Fineotex Chemical Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 5.5% to Rs 138 crore versus Rs 146 crore.
Ebitda down 14.8% to Rs 31 crore versus Rs 36.4 crore.
Margin to 22.5% versus 25%.
Net profit down 18.4% to Rs 26 crore versus Rs 31.9 crore.
Rashtriya Chemicals Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 23.4% to Rs 5,293 crore versus Rs 4,290 crore.
Ebitda up 6.4% to Rs 214 crore versus Rs 202 crore.
Margin to 4% versus 4.7%.
Net profit up 33.4% to Rs 105 crore versus Rs 79 crore.
Narayana Hrudayalaya Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 20.3% to Rs 1,644 crore versus Rs 1,367 crore.
Ebitda up 30.3% to Rs 403 crore versus Rs 309 crore.
Margin to 24.5% versus 22.6%.
Net profit up 30.1% to Rs 258 crore versus Rs 199 crore.
Swan Corp Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.3% to Rs 1,138 crore versus Rs 1,032 crore.
Ebitda down 95.8% to Rs 5 crore versus Rs 120 crore.
Margin to 0.4% versus 11.6%.
Net loss to Rs 3.8 crore versus profit of Rs 51.3 crore.
Optiemus Infracom Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 12.2% to Rs 418 crore versus Rs 477 crore.
Ebitda up 16.2% to Rs 33.6 crore versus Rs 28.9 crore.
Margin to 8% versus 6.1%.
Net profit up 22.2% to Rs 16.8 crore versus Rs 13.7 crore.
Jai Balaji Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 13.1% to Rs 1,353 crore versus Rs 1,557 crore.
Ebitda down 68.5% to Rs 71.9 crore versus Rs 228 crore.
Margin to 5.3% versus 14.7%.
Net profit down 82.7% to Rs 26.5 crore versus Rs 153 crore.
Max Healthcare Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 25.1% to Rs 2,135 crore versus Rs 1,707 crore.
Ebitda up 27.7% to Rs 575 crore versus Rs 451 crore.
Margin to 26.9% versus 26.4%.
Net profit up 74.3% to Rs 491 crore versus Rs 282 crore.
V2 Retail Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 86.5% to Rs 709 crore versus Rs 380 crore.
Ebitda to Rs 85.4 crore versus Rs 33.1 crore.
Margin to 12.1% versus 8.7%.
Net profit to Rs 17.2 crore versus loss of Rs 1.9 crore.
Ashoka Buildcon Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 25.6% to Rs 1,851 crore versus Rs 2,489 crore.
Ebitda down 35.4% to Rs 585 crore versus Rs 905 crore.
Margin to 31.6% versus 36.4%.
Net profit down 82.9% to Rs 78.1 crore versus Rs 457 crore.
Skf India Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.2% to Rs 1,309 crore versus Rs 1,244 crore.
Ebitda up 34.1% to Rs 166 crore versus Rs 123.5 crore.
Margin to 12.7% versus 9.9%.
Net profit up 12% to Rs 105 crore versus Rs 94.2 crore.
Archean Chemical Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 3% to Rs 233 crore versus Rs 240 crore.
Ebitda down 16.2% to Rs 62.6 crore versus Rs 74.7 crore.
Margin to 26.8% versus 31.1%.
Net profit up 84.3% to Rs 29.1 crore versus Rs 15.8 crore.
Sequent Scientific Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15% to Rs 424 crore versus Rs 369 crore.
Ebitda up 42.6% to Rs 55.6 crore versus Rs 39 crore.
Margin to 13.1% versus 10.6%.
Net profit to Rs 14.7 crore versus Rs 2.6 crore.
Monarch Networth Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 20.1% to Rs 83.1 crore versus Rs 104 crore.
Ebitda down 3.4% to Rs 63.8 crore versus Rs 66 crore.
Margin to 76.7% versus 63.4%.
Net profit up 2.3% to Rs 45 crore versus Rs 44 crore.
Balu Forge Industries Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 34.4% to Rs 300 crore versus Rs 223 crore.
Ebitda up 27% to Rs 82.8 crore versus Rs 65.2 crore.
Margin to 27.6% versus 29.3%.
Net profit up 35.5% to Rs 65 crore versus Rs 48 crore.
India Glycols Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.6% to Rs 1,092 crore versus Rs 961 crore.
Ebitda up 36.2% to Rs 158 crore versus Rs 116 crore.
Margin to 14.4% versus 12%.
Net profit up 30.9% to Rs 65.1 crore versus Rs 49.7 crore.
Stylam Industries Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.3% to Rs 292 crore versus Rs 263 crore.
Ebitda up 4% to Rs 56.6 crore versus Rs 54.4 crore.
Margin to 19.3% versus 20.7%.
Net profit up 9.4% to Rs 37.3 crore versus Rs 34.1 crore.
Carraro India Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 33.1% to Rs 586 crore versus Rs 441 crore.
Ebitda up 22.3% to Rs 52.4 crore versus Rs 42.9 crore.
Margin to 8.9% versus 9.7%.
Net profit up 44.4% to Rs 31.7 crore versus Rs 22 crore.