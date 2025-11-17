Stocks To Watch Today: Tata Motors PV, Oil India, Glenmark, Max Healthcare, FirstCry, Siemens, Inox Wind

Divi's Lab, Maruti Suzuki (India) Ltd, Garden Reach, Aurobindo Pharma and Godawari Power are among the stocks to watch on Monday.

Here are some of the stocks that might move the markets due to quarterly results, corporate actions or more:

Divi's Labs: The company’s Telangana unit underwent a US FDA inspection from Nov 10–14, which concluded with no Form 483 observations.

Aurobindo Pharma: The company’s arm received 9 observations from the US FDA for its Rajasthan manufacturing unit.

Godawari Power: The company will invest up to Rs 300 crore in its arm, Godawari New Energy, to set up a 250 MWp solar power plant in Chhattisgarh.

Hubtown: The company has received a ‘no adverse observations’ remark from BSE for its scheme of arrangement with 25 West Realty.

Waaree Energies: The company has commenced operations of two solar module line manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, with a combined annual capacity of 1,050 MW.

Hindustan Zinc: The company has won the bid for the Tungsten & associated mineral block in Balepalyam, Kanaganapalle, covering a total area of 308.30 hectares.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders: The company has entered a pact with an Andhra Pradesh body to set up a greenfield shipyard.

Infibeam Avenues: The company has received final authorisation from the RBI to operate as a payment aggregator.

Maruti Suzuki: The company will recall 39,506 units of Grand Vitara manufactured from Dec 9, 2024, to April 29, 2025, to fix a gauge problem.

Ashoka Buildcon: The company’s Rs 288.18 crore infra project with MMRDA has been cancelled due to administrative reasons, with revisions resulting in a 39% increase in deck area and overall cost escalation of 33.5%.