Stocks To Watch Today: Tata Motors, Oil India, NTPC, HUL And More
Here are the stocks in focus for Monday's trading session.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd., NTPC Ltd. Oil India Ltd., and Sula Vineyards Ltd. are some of the stocks that will catch investors' attention on Monday.
Here are some important announcements that came after Friday's market hours:
Stocks In News
Tata Motors: The company appointed Shailesh Chandra as MD & CEO effective Oct 1. The company also updated on the resignation of P.B. Balaji as Group CFO effective Nov 17 and the appointment of Dhiman Gupta as CFO effective Nov 17. The company received a copy of the NCLT order sanctioning the company’s demerger scheme.
Hindustan Unilever: The company updated that around 40% of its portfolio benefits from the recent GST revision. The company will ensure GST benefits are passed to customers via competitive prices. The company also expects a negative impact on sales in the months of September and October on the back of GST reforms.
Godrej Agrovet: The company entered into a pact with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries to strengthen food processing and innovation. The company will set up manufacturing and upstream innovation facilities at an estimated investment of Rs 960 crore.
NTPC: The company approved an equity infusion of up to Rs 2,444 crore in its arm, North Eastern Electric Power Corporation, for three hydro projects and one solar project. The company also approved a proposal for a Joint Venture (JV) with Aravali Power to set up a 1,200 TPD capacity Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) to torrefied charcoal facility at Haryana.
Oil India: The company discovers natural gas in the Andaman shallow offshore block.
PG Electroplast: The company, via its arm PG Technoplast, bought 50 acres of land in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, and plans an investment of nearly Rs 1,000 crore.
IRFC (Indian Railway Finance Corporation): The company sanctioned a rupee term loan of Rs 12,640 crore for a thermal power project in Chhattisgarh. The company will also give an Rs 4,000 crore loan for Talcher Fertilizers’ coal gasification urea project.
Azad Engineering: The company entered into a long-term contract with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for nearly Rs 651 crore. The company will supply highly engineered, complex rotating and stationary aerofoils.
Sula Vineyards: The company has received a penalty worth Rs 6.45 crore from the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Nashik.
Shriram Finance: The company will invest a further Rs 300 crore in its arm Shriram Overseas via a rights issue.