Stocks To Watch Today: Swiggy, Tata Motors, Aptus Value Housing Finance, Can Fin Homes, Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Finance: The company approved the settlement of $600-million senior secured notes due 2030.

Muthoot Microfin: The company approved raising up to $15 million through bonds and Rs 150 crore through non-convertible debentures.

Swiggy: The company increased platform fees on food delivery orders to Rs 15 from Rs 12.

Aptus Value Housing Finance: Westbridge is likely to sell its entire 16.5% stake in the company comprising of 82.3 million shares, at a price of Rs 316 per share through a block deal, which represents a 5% discount to the current market price.

BHEL: The company has accepted a Letter of Intent worth Rs 2,600 crore from MB Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd. to supply equipment (Boiler, Turbine, Generator) for the 1x800 MW Anuppur Power Project.

Sammaan Capital: The company has approved resolutions to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore via bonds or ECBs and up to Rs 30,000 crore through bonds or NCDs.

Religare Enterprises: The company received in-principal approval for a warrant issue of up to Rs 1,500 crore at a price of Rs 235 per warrant. The company will issue 6.3 crore warrants, which are convertible into an equal number of equity shares.

Can Fin Homes: The company has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures worth up to Rs 10,000 crore on a private placement basis.

Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra: The Delhi High Court ordered to take immediate steps to disburse the subsidies promised to customers for buying electric vehicles and said procedural hurdles cannot be used as a pretext to delay payments.