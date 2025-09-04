Stocks To Watch Today: Swiggy, Tata Motors, Aptus Value Housing Finance, Can Fin Homes, Muthoot Finance
Sammaan Capital, BHEL and Mahindra & Mahindra will also be among the stocks to watch.
Swiggy Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Aptus Value Housing Finance Ltd., Can Fin Homes Ltd. and Muthoot Finance Ltd. are some of the stocks that will likely catch investors' attention on Thursday.
Stocks In News
Muthoot Finance: The company approved the settlement of $600-million senior secured notes due 2030.
Muthoot Microfin: The company approved raising up to $15 million through bonds and Rs 150 crore through non-convertible debentures.
Swiggy: The company increased platform fees on food delivery orders to Rs 15 from Rs 12.
Aptus Value Housing Finance: Westbridge is likely to sell its entire 16.5% stake in the company comprising of 82.3 million shares, at a price of Rs 316 per share through a block deal, which represents a 5% discount to the current market price.
BHEL: The company has accepted a Letter of Intent worth Rs 2,600 crore from MB Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd. to supply equipment (Boiler, Turbine, Generator) for the 1x800 MW Anuppur Power Project.
Sammaan Capital: The company has approved resolutions to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore via bonds or ECBs and up to Rs 30,000 crore through bonds or NCDs.
Religare Enterprises: The company received in-principal approval for a warrant issue of up to Rs 1,500 crore at a price of Rs 235 per warrant. The company will issue 6.3 crore warrants, which are convertible into an equal number of equity shares.
Can Fin Homes: The company has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures worth up to Rs 10,000 crore on a private placement basis.
Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra: The Delhi High Court ordered to take immediate steps to disburse the subsidies promised to customers for buying electric vehicles and said procedural hurdles cannot be used as a pretext to delay payments.
Exide, Amara Raja, Gravita India: Cabinet approves Rs 1,500 crore incentive scheme for critical and rare earth minerals. The scheme will run for six years, from FY2025-26 to FY2030-31. It will cover recycling of e-waste, lithium-ion battery scrap, and other scrap such as catalytic converters from end-of-life vehicles.