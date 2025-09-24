Stocks To Watch Today: Swiggy, Infosys, Bajaj Electricals, Torrent Power, And More
Here are some of the stocks that will catch hold of investor's attention on Wednesday.
Havells India Ltd., Schloss Bangalore Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Swiggy Ltd., and Infosys Ltd. are some of the stocks that are going to catch investors' attention on Wednesday.
VMS TMT shares will also be in the limelight as the shares list on BSE and NSE.
Stocks In News
Swiggy: The company’s board has approved transferring quick commerce operations under the brand ‘Instamart’. The company will also divest 10 equity shares and 1.64 lakh convertible preference shares in Rapido for Rs 1,968 crore and sell 35,958 compulsorily convertible preference shares in Rapido to Setu AIF Trust for Rs 431 crore.
Infosys: The company has extended its strategic collaboration with Switzerland's Sunrise to accelerate IT transformation and power AI-driven initiatives.
Havells India: The company has announced that Lloyd Kolors refrigerators are now available on Flipkart and other distribution channels, starting at Rs 18,990.
Bajaj Electricals: The company’s board has approved a proposal to acquire the ‘Morphy Richards’ brand and related intellectual property rights for Rs 146 crore in India and neighbouring territories from Glen Electric Limited, subject to approvals.
Schloss Bangalore: The company has updated that its name has been changed to Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts effective today.
Tech Mahindra: The company’s arm, Tech Mahindra London, has executed a share transfer pact to divest its entire 26.42% stake in Surance.
Torrent Power: The company will acquire a 49% stake in Newzone India and a 100% stake in Newzone Power Projects for Rs 211 crore.
Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has launched a 44-room property in Andhra Pradesh.
360 One Wealth Asset Management: The company has said NCLT’s Mumbai bench has approved the amalgamation of its arm Mavm Angels Network with and into its arm 360 One Distribution Services.
Imperial Chemical Industries: The company will sell 23 lakh shares, or a 5% stake, in Akzo Nobel India via a bulk deal at Rs 3,261.80 per share, a 4% discount to CMP, for a total deal size of Rs 742.7 crore.
Listing Day
VMS TMT: The company is engaged in the manufacturing of Thermo Mechanically Treated Bars (TMT Bars) and deals in scrap and binding wires, sold within Gujarat and other states. The company will debut on exchange on Wednesday at a issue price of Rs. 99 per share. The public issue was subscribed to 102.26 times on day three. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (120.8 times), non-institutional investors (227.09 times), retail investors (47.88 times).