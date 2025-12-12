Stocks To Watch Today: Suzlon Energy, Vedanta, IndiGo, Mamaearth, Tata Power
Hitachi, NBCC, Astra Microwave will also be some of the other stocks to watch.
Stocks of Suzlon Energy Ltd., Vedanta Ltd., IndiGo, Mamaearth and Tata Power Ltd. will be among the stocks that are set to catch investors' attention on Friday.
Here are some notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:
Tembo Global: The company is in discussions with a large corporate group for potential projects worth Rs 700 crore, related to ports, data center development, and fuel farm systems.
Astra Microwave: The company has received an order worth Rs 171 crore from IMD to procure six Polarimetric Doppler Weather Radars.
Tata Power: The company has received an annual order worth Rs 156 crore per year for 35 years to commission a 400 KV transmission line as they have secured a Letter of Intent (LoI) from REC’s arm to commission a transmission line from Jejuri to Hinjewadi.
Honasa Consumer: The company will acquire a 95% stake in BTM Ventures for an enterprise value of Rs 195 crore and plans to acquire the remaining 5% stake within 12 months after completing the initial acquisition; The company enters men's personal care category with acquisition of Reginald Men
Vedanta: The company has emerged as the successful bidder for the Genjana block containing nickel, chromium, and PGE (Platinum Group Elements).
NBCC: The company has received orders worth Rs 289 crore, including an order from SAIL Bokaro for desilting of the cooling pond and another order for civil, construction, and repair works at Nalco's office and township.
Interarch Building: The company has received a Letter of Intent worth Rs 70 crore for the design of a pre-engineered steel building system.
InterGlobe Aviation: The DGCA has asked CEO Pieter Elbers to appear before its officers committee on December 12. Petitioners Akhil Rana and Utkarsh Sharma have filed a writ petition before the Delhi High Court against the Ministry of Civil Aviation, DGCA, and the company in connection with operational disruptions leading to flight cancellations.
Suzlon Energy: The Mumbai tax authority has reduced the company’s tax demand from Rs 21.9 crore to nil.
Hitachi: The company receives tax demand of nearly Rs 10 crore, including penalty, from Lucknow tax authority.