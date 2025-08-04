Stocks To Watch Today: Sun Pharma, Marico, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, ITC, HDFC Bank
Here's a look at the stocks likely to be in focus during the trading session on Monday.
Tata Motors Ltd., ITC Ltd. and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. are some of the stocks that are likely to be in the limelight on Monday.
Here are the notable corporate announcements released after Friday's market hours:
PNC Infratech: The company has sold its stake in PNC Bareilly Nainital Highways for Rs 716 crore.
Tata Motors: In July, Tata Motors reported a 7% year-on-year increase in commercial vehicle sales to 28,956 units, surpassing NDTV Profit's estimate of 25,967 units. However, passenger vehicle sales saw an 11% decline to 40,175 units, leading to a 6% drop in total domestic sales to 65,953 units compared to 70,161 units in the same period last year.
Maruti Suzuki: The company’s total production in July rose 0.8% year-on-year to 1.87 lakh units, while total passenger vehicle production increased 0.2% to 1.83 lakh units.
Mahindra & Mahindra: The completed acquisition of 43.96% stake of SML Isuzu from Sumitomo Corp. and 15% stake of SML from Isuzu Motors.
Hero MotoCorp: The company has reported its July auto sales data, Total 2-Wheeler sales rose 21.5% year-over-year (YoY) to 449,000 units, exceeding the NDTV Profit estimate of 446,000 units. Domestic sales grew by 18.7% YoY to 412,000 units, while exports saw a substantial surge of 64.3% YoY to 37,358 units.
Sun Pharma: The company has clarified that it has not received any communication from the US government regarding a reduction in drug prices.
Manappuram Finance: The board will meet on Aug. 6 to consider raising up to $2 billion through senior secured notes.
ITC: The company has approved the amalgamation of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt. Ltd. and Wimco Ltd., with the company. The amalgamation aims to unlock value, drive synergies, and achieve more efficient operations.
Sanofi India: The drugmaker recorded 9% decline in net sales on a comparable basis of continuing business in domestic market.
NMDC: In July 2025, iron ore production increased by 42.39% to 3.09 MT compared to July 2024, and total sales were up by 13% at 3.46 MT for the same period.
HDFC Bank: The ADR holders of the bank will receive a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1.
United Spirits: The company has received a tax demand of Rs 179 crore from the tax authorities in Bengaluru.
Earnings Post Markets Hours
ITC Q1FY26 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 20.6% to Rs 19,749.91 crore versus Rs 16,374.02 crore (Estimate: Rs 20925 crore).
Ebitda up 3% to Rs 6,261.27 crore versus Rs 6,086.77 crore (Estimate: Rs 6417 crore).
Margin at 31.7% versus 37.2% (Estimate: 35.1%).
Net profit down 0.1% to Rs 4,912.36 crore versus Rs 4,917.45 crore (Estimate: Rs 5085 crore)
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 28.1% to Rs 373.21 crore versus Rs 291.33 crore (Estimate: Rs 389.13 crore).
Net profit up 50% to Rs 203.19 crore versus Rs 135.46 crore (Estimate: Rs 200.57 crore).
Ebitda up 51% to Rs 241.66 crore versus Rs 160.19 crore (Estimate: Rs 267.73 crore).
Margin at 64.8% versus 55% (Estimate: 68.8%).
Approves share split in 1:5 ratio.
Tata Power Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.3% to Rs 18,035.07 crore versus Rs 17,293.62 crore (Estimate: Rs 17,865.52 crore).
Ebitda up 15% to Rs 4,139.01 crore versus Rs 3,586.66 crore (Estimate: Rs 3,530.28 crore).
Margin at 22.9% versus 20.7% (Estimate: 19.8%).
Net profit up 9% to Rs 1,059.86 crore versus Rs 970.91 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,021.87 crore).
Honeywell Automation India Q1FY26 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 23.2% to Rs 1,183.00 crore versus Rs 960.00 crore.
Ebitda down 8% to Rs 141.30 crore versus Rs 153.40 crore.
Margin at 11.9% versus 16.0%.
Net profit down 9% to Rs 125.00 crore versus Rs 137.00 crore.
Delhivery Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.6% to Rs 2,294.00 crore versus Rs 2,172.30 crore.
Ebitda up 53% to Rs 148.82 crore versus Rs 97.06 crore.
Margin at 6.5% versus 4.5%
Net profit up 67% to Rs 91.05 crore versus Rs 54.36 crore.
Jupiter Lifeline Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 20.5% to Rs 347.63 crore versus Rs 288.58 crore.
Ebitda up 20% to Rs 78.13 crore versus Rs 65.31 crore.
Margin at 22.5% versus 22.6%
Net profit down 1% to Rs 43.84 crore versus Rs 44.47 crore.
JK Lakshmi Cement Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.3% to Rs 1,741 crore versus Rs 1,564 crore.
Ebitda up 39.9% to Rs 311 crore versus Rs 222 crore.
Margin at 17.9% versus 14.2%.
Net profit at Rs 150 crore versus Rs 56.9 crore.
Ramkrishna Forgings Q1FY26 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 5.7% to Rs 936.69 crore versus Rs 886.34 crore.
Ebitda down 8% to Rs 134.76 crore versus Rs 147.05 crore.
Margin at 14.4% versus 16.6%.
Net profit down 49% to Rs 21.51 crore versus Rs 42.52 crore.
Alivus Life Sciences Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2.2% to Rs 601.80 crore versus Rs 588.60 crore.
Ebitda up 8% to Rs 172.20 crore versus Rs 159.40 crore.
Margin at 28.6% versus 27.1%.
Net profit up 9% to Rs 121.50 crore versus Rs 111.40 crore.
PC Jeweller Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 80.7% to Rs 724.91 crore versus Rs 401.15 crore.
Ebitda up 147% to Rs 127.31 crore versus Rs 51.57 crore .
Margin at 17.6% versus 12.9%.
Net profit up 4% to Rs 161.93 crore versus Rs 156.06 crore.
Shakti Pumps India Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.7% to Rs 622.50 crore versus Rs 567.65 crore.
Ebitda up 6% to Rs 143.57 crore versus Rs 135.95 crore.
Margin at 23.1% versus 23.9%.
Net profit up 5% to Rs 96.83 crore versus Rs 92.66 crore.
Narayana Hrudayalaya Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15.4% to Rs 1,507 crore versus Rs 1,306 crore
Ebitda up 11.4% to Rs 337 crore versus Rs 302 crore
Margin at 22.4% versus 23.1%
Net profit down 2.3% to Rs 197 crore versus Rs 201 crore
Baazar Style Retail Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 37% to Rs 377.85 crore versus Rs 275.79 crore
Ebitda up 39% to Rs 58.20 crore versus Rs 41.88 crore
Margin at 15.4% versus 15.2%
Net profit at Rs 2.05 crore versus loss of Rs 0.42 crore
HealthCare Global Enterprises Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.6% to Rs 611.80 crore versus Rs 524.60 crore
Ebitda up 18% to Rs 106.45 crore versus Rs 89.91 crore
Margin at 17.4% versus 17.1%
Net profit down 61% to Rs 4.75 crore versus Rs 12.10 crore
GR Infraprojects Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 2.1% to Rs 1,987.78 crore versus Rs 2,030.00 crore.
Ebitda up 8% to Rs 398.12 crore versus Rs 367.80 crore.
Margin at 20.0% versus 18.1%.
Net profit up 57% to Rs 244.00 crore versus Rs 155.00 crore.
LIC Housing Finance Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net profit up 4.4% to Rs 1,364 crore versus Rs 1,306 crore.
Calculated NII up 3.9% to Rs 2,076 crore versus Rs 1,997 crore.
Impairment up 34.8% to Rs 193 crore versus Rs 143.1 crore.
Shriram Pistons Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15.05% at Rs 963 crore verus Rs 837 crore.
Ebitda up 18.2% at Rs 195 crore versus Rs 165 crore.
Margin flat at 20% veru 20%.
Net profit up 15.3 % at Rs 135 crore verus Rs 117 crore.
Earnings In Focus
DLF, Marico, Bosch, Aditya Birla Capital, Akzo Nobel India, Aurobindo Pharma, Azad Engineering, Borana Weaves, Delta Corp, EIH Associated Hotels, Escorts Kubota, Globus Spirits, Godfrey Phillips India, INOX India, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Oswal Pumps, Ramco Industries, Shree Cement, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Stove Kraft, Sumitomo Chemical India, TBO TEK, Triveni Turbine, Unichem Laboratories.