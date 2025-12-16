Stocks To Watch Today: SBI, Hyundai Motor, RBL Bank, Power Grid, GMR Airports
UNO Minda, SKF India and Arvind SmartSpaces will also be among the stocks to watch.
Shares of State Bank of India, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., UNO Minda Ltd. and GMR Airports Ltd. will catch investor's attention on Tuesday.
Here are some of the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:
Stocks To Watch
SBI: The Govt appointed Ravi Ranjan as MD till Sept. 30, 2028. Ravi Ranjan Earlier Served as Deputy MD of the bank.
PG Life: The board appointed Amol Lone as CFO of the company and transfer of API Business to newly incorporated arm RPG active pharma. The board approved investment of Rs 105 crore in arm RPG active pharma.
SKF India: Promoter SKF interim AB proposed acquisition of 52.58% stake in the company.
UNO Minda: The company completed acquisition of 49.9% stake in arm Uno Minda Buehler Motor. Post Acquisition Uno Minda Buehler Motor to become wholly owned subsidiary.
Hyundai Motor: Shareholders approved the appointment of Tarun Garg as managing director and chief executive officer, effective Jan 1, 2026.
Power Grid: Declared as a successful bidder to establish an inter-state transmission system.
RBL Bank: Buvanesh Tharashankar resigned as CFO to pursue opportunities outside the bank.
GMR Airports: November passenger traffic up 7.4% at 1.1 crore (YoY)
Arvind SmartSpaces: The company acquired a new residential high-rise project in Bengaluru with revenue potential of nearly Rs 550 crore.
BlackBuck: The company made an investment of Rs 100 crore in arm Blackbuck Finserve to meet arm’s long-term future capital requirements.