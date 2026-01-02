Stocks To Watch Today: Sapphire Foods, Devyani International, Vodafone Idea, Ola Electric, NLC India
Shares of MOIL will also be in focus in the day's trade.
Stocks of Sapphire Foods Ltd., Devyani International Ltd., Vodafone Idea Ltd., Ola Electric Ltd. and NLC India Ltd. will be in focus on Friday.
Here are some of the notable corporate announcements that came after Thursday's market hours:
Sapphire Foods, Devyani International: Sapphire foods to be merged with Devyani International effective April 1. Sapphire shareholders to receive 177 Devyani shares for every 100 Sapphire shares held, as per the approved swap ratio. The deal values Sapphire at par with Devyani. Sapphire board approved a secondary sale of 18.5% stake in Sapphire Foods by Sapphire Foods Mauritius to Devyani Promoter Arctic International. The secondary sale will be prior to the scheme becoming effective.
Vodafone Idea: The company received a penalty of Rs 638 crore including interest from Ahmedabad tax body. The company will take appropriate legal action.
Acme Solar: Incorporated wholly owned subsidiary ACME Greentech Fifteen.
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery: The company opened its new exclusive brand store in Udaipur, Thane and Palghar.
Moil: The company increased prices for Mn-44% and above ferro grade manganese ore by 3% and raised prices for Mn-44% and below ferro grade manganese ore by 3%. The prices for SMGR Mn-30% and fines grades have been increased by 5%, while prices for SMGR Mn-20% and fines grades have been reduced by 10%.
Time Technoplast: The company receives petroleum and explosives safety organisation approval to manufacture and supply high-pressure cylinders of 2 litre capacity.
Ola Electric: Developed India's first dry electrode cell - the 4680 Bharat Cell - from the ground up.
Indegene: Step down arms Indegene Aptilon services and Trilogy Writing & consulting merge to form Indegene Healthcare Canada Inc
Olectra Greentech: The company started commercial operation of phase-1 of Greenfield EV manufacturing facility in Hyderabad on Dec 31, 2025. The phase-1 has an annual per shift production capacity of 2,500 buses. The total annual per shift capacity of the Hyderabad facility is 5,000 buses.
NLC India: The company transferred seven renewable energy assets to arm NLC India Renewables.