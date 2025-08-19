Stocks To Watch Today: RIL, M&M, Hindustan Zinc, GMR Airports, Tata Steel, Aditya Birla Capital
BlueStone Jewellery and Regaal Resources will debut on the stock exchange on Tuesday.
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Trent Ltd. and SBI Cards and Payments Services Ltd. are among some of the stocks that are going to catch investors' attention on Tuesday.
Here are the notable corporate announcements released after Monday's market hours:
Stocks In News
Reliance Industries: Telecom Arm Reliance Jio discontinues its entry-level 1 GB per day plan of Rs 209 for 22 days and Rs 249 for 28 days. Additionally, its arm Reliance Consumer Products forays into healthy functional beverages and acquires a majority stake in a JV with Naturedge beverages.
Hindustan Zinc: The company approved the setup of a 10 MTPA tailings reprocessing plant. The new plant, with a capacity of 10 MTPA, will be developed with an investment of up to Rs 3,823 crore and is targeted for completion within 28 months from the zero date.
GMR Airports: The board will meet on Aug. 21 to consider raising funds up to Rs 5,000 crore via QIP, bonds & others.
Mahindra and Mahindra: The company approved an allotment of 2.7 crore shares on a rights basis at an issue price of Rs 277 per share.
Tata Steel: The arm TSAML approved the divestment of the entire equity & preference stake held in CPL to Lionstead Applied Materials.
Nuvoco Vistas Corp: The company approved the issuance of NCDs worth up to Rs 600 crore on a private placement basis.
Jana Small Finance Bank: The company appointed Rajesh Sharma as COO as Ganesh Nagarajan resigned from the position.
Aditya Birla Capital: The company allotted 200 NCDs worth Rs 200 crore on a private placement basis.
Trent: The company launches its first-ever store of the brand ‘Burnt Toast’ in Surat.
SBI Cards: The company launched the Bank of Maharashtra SBI card.
Listing Day
BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Tuesday at an issue price of Rs 517 apiece. The Rs 1,540.65-crore IPO was subscribed 2.7 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by institutional investors (4.28 times), retail investors (1.28 times), non-institutional investors (0.55 times).
Regaal Resources: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Tuesday at an issue price of Rs 102 apiece. The Rs 306-crore IPO was subscribed 159.88 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by institutional investors (190.97 times), retail investors (57.75 times), non-institutional investors (356.73 times).