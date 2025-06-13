Stocks To Watch Today: RIL, Asian Paints, Dixon Tech, Crompton Greaves

Reliance Industries, Asian Paints: RIL sold 3.64% equity in Asian Paints via arm Siddhant Commercials for Rs 7,703 crore. SBI Mutual Fund was the sole buyer in the transaction.

Canara Bank: The company approved capital raising plan for FY26 amounting up to Rs 9,500 crore via debt instruments.

NBCC: The company received work orders in 4 states aggregating Rs 518.5 crore.

Torrent Power: Arm Torrent Green Energy received letters of award of Rs 2,650 crore for 300 MW wind projects.

DCM Shriram: The company approved an agreement to acquire Hindusthan Speciality chemicals for Rs 375 crore.

ICRA: The company grants approval to acquire Fintellix India for $26 million via secondary purchase.

Dixon Tech: The company executed a JV agreement with Signify to carry out the OEM business of lighting products and accessories. The share capital of the joint venture company will be held in the proportion of 50:50 by the company and signify.

Capri Global: The company closed its QIP and approved the issue price of Rs 146.5 per share for allotment of 13.65 crore shares to Eligible QIBs. Approved the allotment of 13.65 crore worth Rs 2,000 crore to eligible QIBs.

ONGC: Gushes of Gas observed from Rudrasagar field well in Assam. No fire or Injuries to any personnel have occurred and the situation is now fully under control.