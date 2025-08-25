Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance Infra, Coal India, Yes Bank, IDBI Bank And More
Here are some notable corporate announcements, made after Friday's market hours.
Ceat Ltd., Mahanagar Gas Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd. and Bajaj Auto Ltd. are some of the stocks that will catch investor's attention on Monday.
Stocks In News
Reliance Infra, Reliance Power: Bank of India’s Action on Reliance Communications has no impact on operations of Reliance Infra.
IDBI Bank: SEBI approved the re-classification of LIC as a 'public shareholder.' The voting rights of LIC do not exceed 10% of the total net effective voting rights of the bank. LIC shall not exercise control over the affairs of the bank, directly or indirectly, and shall not have any special rights with the bank or be represented on the bank’s board of directors. LIC shall bring down the residual stake to 15% within 2 years of the closing date, after the strategic disinvestment transaction. The bank should make requisite applications to the exchanges for reclassification of LIC’s stake.
Ceat: The company’s arm CEAT OHT Lanka signed a $171 million investment agreement with the board of Investment of Sri Lanka, formalizing one of the largest Indian investments in the Sri Lanka’s manufacturing sector
Yes Bank: SMBC received RBI approval to acquire up to 24.99% stake in Yes Bank. The RBI approval for SMBC's stake buy is valid for a period of a year. RBI clarified that SMBC should not become 'Promoter'.
Coal India: The company signed an agreement with Madhya Pradesh Government for critical minerals.
Bajaj Auto: The company announced that supplies of its electric scooter, Chetak, have resumed all dealerships, after successfully overcoming constraints caused by global rare earth magnet availability.
Mahanagar Gas: The company informs cessation of Sanjay Shende as deputy managing director.
JSW Steel: The company, which had ceased mining operations at its Jajang Iron Ore Block in Odisha in December 2024, has received a demand notice from the Government of Odisha for Rs.1,472.69 crore.
Borosil Renewables: The company’s arm GMB Glasmanufaktur Brandenurg, has filed for insolvency, causing a delay in the submission of financial results from the company. Consequently, the company is unable to finalize and submit its consolidated financial results.
Imagicaaworld Entertainment: The company approved the proposed acquisition of 100% equity shares of Malpani Parks Ahmedabad.