Stocks To Watch Today: RBL Bank, Ola Electric, PNB Housing, HG Infra, NHPC, Hindustan Copper

Brigade Enterprises: UNIQLO opens its first store in Bengaluru.

HG Infra: The company allotted non-convertible debentures worth Rs 400 crore on private placement basis.

RBL Bank: The bank approved raising funds worth up to Rs 3,500 crore via qualified institutional placement and Rs 3000 crore via debt securities.

Hindustan Copper: The board is to meet on Sept. 25 to consider raising up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs.

NHPC: The company revised borrowing plan for raising up to Rs 10,000 crore via NCDs on private placement basis.

PNB Housing Finance: The board is to meet on Sept. 5 to consider raising funds worth up to Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs.

PG Electroplast: Company arm Next Generation Manufacturers signed a memorandum of understanding with Maharashtra to invest Rs. 1,000 crore in a greenfield project at Ahilyanagar.

Torrent Power : Received Letter of Award for development of 1,600 MW coal-based power plant in Madhya Pradesh from MPPMCL. Project cost stands at nearly Rs. 22,000 crore.

Ola Electric:To hold multiple investor meets over Sept.3 to Sept.12.