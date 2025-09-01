Stocks To Watch Today: RBL Bank, Ola Electric, PNB Housing, HG Infra, NHPC, Hindustan Copper
PG Electroplast, Torrent Power and NHPC will also be among the stocks to watch.
RBL Bank, Ola Electric, PNB Housing, HG Infra, NHPC and Hindustan Copper will be among the stocks to watch on Monday.
Stocks In News
Brigade Enterprises: UNIQLO opens its first store in Bengaluru.
HG Infra: The company allotted non-convertible debentures worth Rs 400 crore on private placement basis.
RBL Bank: The bank approved raising funds worth up to Rs 3,500 crore via qualified institutional placement and Rs 3000 crore via debt securities.
Hindustan Copper: The board is to meet on Sept. 25 to consider raising up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs.
NHPC: The company revised borrowing plan for raising up to Rs 10,000 crore via NCDs on private placement basis.
PNB Housing Finance: The board is to meet on Sept. 5 to consider raising funds worth up to Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs.
PG Electroplast: Company arm Next Generation Manufacturers signed a memorandum of understanding with Maharashtra to invest Rs. 1,000 crore in a greenfield project at Ahilyanagar.
Torrent Power : Received Letter of Award for development of 1,600 MW coal-based power plant in Madhya Pradesh from MPPMCL. Project cost stands at nearly Rs. 22,000 crore.
Ola Electric:To hold multiple investor meets over Sept.3 to Sept.12.
NCC: Received two orders during the month of August 2025, totaling Rs. 788 crore pertaining to the Water Division of the company.