Stocks To Watch Today: PhysicsWallah, JSW Infra, Paytm, Asian Paints, Tata Power
Bain Capital, via its arm BC Investments IV Ltd., will sell shares worth Rs 492.7 crore in Emcure Pharma via block deals.
PhysicsWallah, JSW Infra, Paytm, Asian Paints and Tata Power are among the stocks to watch on Tuesday.
Here are some of the stocks that might move the markets due to block deals, corporate actions or more:
JSW Infra: The company will acquire a 51% stake in an Oman Port SPV, which will build and operate a port with a capex of Rs 3,700 crore.
AstraZeneca Pharma: The company has signed a pact with Sun Pharma to distribute and market Sodium Zirconium Cyclosilicate in India; the drug is used to treat Hyperkalaemia.
Magallanic Cloud: The company’s board has approved a fundraise of Rs 500 crore through share issuance and other modes.
WPIL: The company’s arm has received a Rs 426 crore order from METSI KE MATLA JV for the MCWAP2 project of the Trans Caledon Tunnel Authority.
Tata Power: The company’s arm has commenced operations at a 300 MW DCR solar project for NHPC in Bikaner.
HCLTech: The company has launched a Physical AI Innovation Lab in partnership with NVIDIA in California.
Piramal Finance: The company approves issuance of NCDs worth Rs 675 crore on a private placement basis.
Shraddha Prime Projects: The company acquires development rights for three land parcels in Mumbai with a total estimated GDV of Rs 1,200 crore.
Bansal Wire: The company’s GST demand has been reduced to Rs 69 lakh from Rs 45 crore earlier.
Vedanta: The company’s Power Business secured a 5,000 MW PPA from the Tamil Nadu Discom as of November.
Listings To Watch
PhysicsWallah: The issue price has been set at Rs 109. The public issue was subscribed to 1.81 times. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (2.70 times), non-institutional investors (0.48 times), retail investors (1.06 times).
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power: The issue price has been set at Rs 217. The public issue was subscribed to 97%. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (1.26 times), non-institutional investors (30%), retail investors (1.10 times)
Dividend Stocks
Venus Pipes & Tubes (Rs 0.50)
Precision Wires India (Rs 0.35)
Cochin Shipyard (Rs 4)
Ashok Leyland (Rs 1)
Asian Paints (Rs 4.5)
Man Infraconstruction (Rs 4.5).
ALSO READ
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Alkem Lab, Kotak Mahindra, Marico, Jio Financial, IDFC First Bank, Vodafone — Ask Profit
Block Deals In Focus
Emcure Pharma: Bain Capital, via its arm BC Investments IV Ltd., will sell shares worth Rs 492.7 crore via block deals. The firm will offer nearly 38 lakh shares, or 2% equity, at Rs 1,296.51 apiece, approximately 7% discount to Monday's closing price.
Mphasis: Promoter Blackstone Inc. will offer up to 9.5% equity via large deals. BCP Topco IX Pte will sell up to 1.8 crore shares at Rs 2,570 each, a discount of about 4.4% to the last closing price of Rs 2,688.7. The total deal size at the floor price amounts to nearly Rs 4,626 crore.
Paytm: Elevation Capital is looking to sell shares worth Rs 1,640 crore in One97 Communications via block deals. The firm will offer nearly 1.28 crore shares, or 2% equity, at Rs 1,281 apiece, at approximately 4% discount to Monday's closing price.