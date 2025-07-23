Stocks To Watch Today: Paytm, Dixon Tech, Dalmia Bharat, Infosys, United Breweries, JSW Infra
Here are the notable corporate announcements released after Tuesday's market hours.
Siemens Energy India Ltd., Oberoi Realty Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd. and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. are some of the stocks that will be in focus on Wednesday.
D. B Corp, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Nesco, Greaves Cotton Ltd., Sonata Software Ltd., are some of the stocks going ex-trade for dividend.
Stocks In News
Oberoi Realty, Lodha Developers: A clean-up trade by Invesco Developing Markets Fund is reportedly set to take place, with Goldman Sachs acting as banker for both transactions. The block deal in Oberoi Realty is valued at $230 million, with shares offered at a floor price of Rs 1,753.2, representing a 4% discount to the market price. Similarly, the Lodha Developers deal is pegged at $165 million at a 4% discount, with a floor price of Rs 1,384.6.
Siemens Energy India: A Russian arbitration court has ordered the company to pay Rs 443.76 million plus 8% interest after invalidating a transferred supply contract and advance payments.
Hyundai Motor India: The company has received a GST Compensation Cess demand order of Rs 258.67 crore, along with an equal penalty, totalling Rs 517.34 crore, for alleged short payment on certain SUV models from September 2017 to March 2020.
Exide Industries: The company has invested an additional Rs 100 crore via rights issue in its wholly owned subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions, bringing total investment to Rs 3,702.23 crore.
Hero MotoCorp: The company has launched the new HF Deluxe Pro motorcycle, priced at Rs 73,550.
Dalmia Bharat: Subsidiary Dalmia Cement will increase clinker capacity by 3.6 MT and cement capacity by 6 MT at its Kadapa plant.
Denta Water: The company has secured new orders worth Rs 183 crore across seven projects and has reappointed Manish Jayasheel Shetty as Managing Director for another three years.
BGR Energy: Tamil Nadu Power Corporation has terminated BGR Energy’s Rs 2,600 crore contract due to non-fulfilment of project obligations, incomplete critical systems, and insurance compliance issues.
Shyam Metalics and Energy: The company proposes to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore through issuance of equity shares and/or other eligible securities via private placement (including QIP), further public issue, preferential issue, or any other permissible route.
Infosys: The company has announced an extended strategic collaboration with AGCO Corporation to transform its IT infrastructure and HR operations.
Earnings Post Markets Hours
One 97 Communications Q1 FY26 Highlights (Cons, QoQ)
Revenue up 0.31% at Rs 1917 crore versus Rs 1911 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 71 crore versus loss of Rs 89.5 crore.
Ebitda margin 3.7%
Net profit Rs 122.5 crore versus loss of Rs 544.6 crore.
EBbitda and profit turned profitable due to AI-led operational leverage, better cost structure and higher other income.
Revenue from distribution of financial services up 100% to Rs 561 crore.
Distribution of financial services was driven by an increase in merchant loans, trail revenue from DLG portfolio and better collections.
Marketing expenses down 65% YoY, ESOP cost down 88% is aiding Profitability.
Zensar Tech Q1FY26 (Cons QoQ)
Revenue is up 1.9% at Rs 1,385 crore versus Rs 1,359 crore (estimate Rs 1375 crore)
EBIT down 0.6% at Rs 188 crore versus Rs 189 crore
EBIT margin at 13.5% versus 13.9%.
Net Profit is up 3.2% at Rs 182 crore versus Rs 176 crore (estimate Rs 172 crore)
Co reports 1.9% in constant currency growth
US region saw a sequential QoQ growth of 4.3%
Europe region saw a sequential QoQ decline of 5.8%
Highest growth was seen in Media and Technology of 5.5% QoQ
Deal wins for Q1 stands at $172 M vs $213.5M in Q4
Attrition for Q1 at 9.8% vs 9.9% in Q4
Dixon Technologies Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 95.1% to Rs 12,835.66 crore versus Rs 6,579.80 crore.
Ebitda up 95% to Rs 482.37 crore versus Rs 247.90 crore.
Margin at 3.8% versus 3.8%.
Net Profit up 68% to Rs 224.97 crore versus Rs 133.68 crore.
Dalmia Bharat Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.4% to Rs 3,636 crore versus Rs 3,621 crore.
Ebitda up 32% to Rs 883 crore versus Rs 669 crore.
Margin at 24.3% versus 18.5%.
Net Profit up 179% to Rs 393 crore versus Rs 141 crore.
Exceptional loss of 113 crore in Q1 FY25.
United Breweries Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue rises 15.7% to Rs 2,862 crore versus Rs 2,472 crore.
Ebitda up 9% to Rs 310.52 crore versus Rs 284.74 crore.
Margin at 10.8% versus 11.5%.
Net Profit up 6% to Rs 183.71 crore versus Rs 173.28 crore.
Jana Small Finance Bank Q1 Earnings Highlights
NII down 2.4% at Rs 595 crore vs Rs 609 crore.
Gross NPA at 2.91% Vs 2.71% (QoQ).
Net NPA Flat at 0.94% (QoQ).
Net Profit down 40.2% at Rs 101.9 crore vs Rs 170.5 crore.
Huhtamaki Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (YoY)
Revenue drops 4.3% to Rs 612 crore versus Rs 639 crore.
Ebitda rises 33.3% to Rs 42.6 crore versus Rs 32 crore.
Margin at 7% versus 5%.
Net profit falls 35.3% to Rs 24.9 crore versus Rs 38.5 crore.
CreditAccess Grameen Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (YoY)
Total Income falls 3.2% at Rs 1,464 crore versus Rs 1,513 crore.
Net Profit falls 84.9% to 60.2 crore versus Rs 398 crore.
NII down 2.27% at Rs 906 crore versus Rs 927 crore.
Impairment at Rs 571 cr vs 174 cr.
GNPA at 4.7% vs 4.76% (QoQ)
NNPA at 1.78% vs 1.73% (QoQ)
Welspun Specialty Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rises 24.2% at Rs 201 crore versus Rs 162 crore.
Ebitda falls 60.4% to Rs 4.3 crore versus Rs 10.9 crore.
Margin contracts to 2.1% versus 6.7%.
Net loss at Rs 8 lakh versus profit of Rs 2 crore.
KEI Industries Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 25.4% to Rs 2,590.32 crore versus Rs 2,065.02 crore.
Net Profit up 30% to Rs 195.75 crore versus Rs 150.25 crore.
Ebitda up 18% to Rs 258.01 crore versus Rs 219.08 crore.
Margin at 10% versus 10.6%.
JSW Infrastructure Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 21.2% to Rs 1,223.85 crore versus Rs 1,009.77 crore.
Net Profit up 32% to Rs 384.68 crore versus Rs 292.44 crore.
Ebitda up 32% to Rs 581.16 crore versus Rs 440.12 crore.
Margin at 47.5% versus 43.6%.
Cyient DLM Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8.0% to Rs 278.43 crore versus Rs 257.89 crore.
Net Profit down 30% to Rs 7.46 crore versus Rs 10.60 crore.
Ebitda up 25% to Rs 25.07 crore versus Rs 19.99 crore.
Margin at 9% versus 7.8%
Earnings In Focus
Aditya Birla Real Estate, Bajaj Housing Finance, Bikaji Foods International, Cigniti Technologies, CMS Info Systems, Coforge, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Force Motors, Infosys, Maharashtra Scooters, MAS Financial Services, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Oracle Financial Services Software, PCBL Chemical, Persistent Systems, Sapphire Foods India, Sky Gold and Diamonds, Supreme Petrochem, SRF, Syngene International, Syrma SGS Technology, Tata Consumer Products, Thyrocare Technologies, Westlife Foodworld.