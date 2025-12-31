Stocks To Watch On New Year's Eve: Bharat Forge, Torrent Pharma, Muthoot Finance, Orient Tech, IndiGo
Shares of Lupin, Cochin Shipyard and Muthoot Finance will also be in focus.
Stocks of Bharat Forge Ltd., Torrent Pharma Ltd. and Muthoot Finance Ltd. will be in focus on Wednesday.
Here are some of the notable corporate announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours:
Stocks In News
Bharat Forge: The company signed a contract worth Rs 1,662 crore with the defence ministry to supply 2.6 lakh indigenously developed CQB carbines to the Indian army.
Powergrid: Secured 150 MW/300 MWH Battery Energy Storage Project in Andhra Pradesh.
Privi Speciality Chemicals: Promoters likely to sell 24.7 lakh shares or 6.32% of equity, with an upsizing option. The base deal size is Rs 700 crore. The price band is Rs 2,835–2,850 per share; 11.1% discount to the last close.
Titan: Sandhya Venugopal Sharma, IAS, has been appointed as Chairperson and Additional Director on Titan’s Board, effective Jan. 4 2026.
The New India Assurance: Mumbai Tax Body drops tax demand of Rs 2,188 crore. The company received total show cause notice demand of Rs 2,298 crore of which Rs 2,188 crore was dropped & demand of Rs 110.1 crore was confirmed.
Torrent Pharma: The board is to meet on Jan 5 to consider fundraising.
Lupin: Netherlands arm Nanomi BV to buy 100% stake in Nanomi BV by Feb 28, 2026. The company had earlier notified us that the acquisition will be completed by the end of 2025.
Interglobe Aviation: The company received Rs 458 crore penalty order from Delhi GST body for Fiscal 2019- Fiscal 2023. The company will contest the order, and the said order does not have any significant impact on financials, operations or other activities of the company.
Orient Tech: The company fixed Jan. 5 as a record date for issue of bonus shares.
Cochin Shipyard: Govt approved to extend the tenure of Madhu Sankunny Nair as Chairman & MD till Jan. 31, 2026.
Muthoot Finance: Arm Muthoot Money allotted 3.3 lakh shares to the company to raise funds worth Rs 500 crore via rights issue.