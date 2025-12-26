Stocks To Watch Today: Ola Electric, Swiggy, Eternal, L&T, Vikran Engineering And More
Adani Enterprises, L&T, IndiGo and IndusInd Bank are some other stocks to watch on Friday.
Shares of Cipla Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. and One 97 Communications Ltd. are going to catch investors' attention on Tuesday.
Here are some of the notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:
Stocks In News
Ola Electric: Received government approval for a Rs 367 crore incentive payout under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for automobiles and auto components. The claim pertains to sales value in fiscal 2025.
Swiggy and Eternal: Gig and platform delivery workers called for an all-India strike on Dec. 25 and 31. Workers from Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Blinkit, Amazon and Flipkart participated, according to unions. Quick-commerce deliveries were suspended in parts of Gurugram.
Vikran Engineering: Secured an order worth Rs 459.2 crore from NTPC Renewable Energy for EPC works of a 400 MW AC solar project.
Adani Enterprises: Navi Mumbai International Airport commenced commercial flight operations.
Zota Healthcare: Raised Rs 350 crore via QIP through issuance of 22.8 lakh shares at Rs 1,535 per share.
IndiGo: Confirmed continued operational stability ahead of the holiday season, operating 2,100–2,200 flights daily and carrying over 1 million passengers every three days.
L&T: Transportation & Infrastructure vertical secured an order worth Rs 1,000–2,500 crore from Mumbai Metro.
IndusInd Bank: Received a letter from the Serious Fraud Investigation Office on December 23 seeking information related to an ongoing probe.