Stocks To Watch Today: Ola Electric, Saregama India, Can Fin Homes, TCS, Indian Overseas Bank
Park Medi World and Nephrocare Health Services will also be in focus as shares list on the exchanges.
Stocks of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., Indian Overseas Bank, Saregama India Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will catch investors' attention on Wednesday.
Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours:
Stocks in News
Ola Electric: Founder-promoter Bhavesh Agarwal undertook a one-time monetisation of a small portion of his personal stake to fully repay a Rs 260-crore promoter-level loan, leading to the release of all previously pledged 3.93% shares. Post the transaction, the promoter will continue to hold up to 34% stake, with no dilution of control or long-term conviction. The action is taken to eliminate all promoter pledges, which can introduce avoidable risk and volatility. The transaction is being executed entirely at the promoter’s personal level and would have no impact on Ola Electric’s operations, governance, or strategic direction.
TCS: Arm ListEngage MidCo LLC forms wholly owned arms TCS North America Corp, Trident LE LLC in the US.
Glenmark Pharma: Arm signed a pact with Hansoh Pharma to develop and commercialise Aumolertinib. Aumolertinib is an inhibitor indicated to treat non-small cell lung cancer.
NBCC: The company received an order worth Rs 345 crore. The order is worth Rs 333 crore from IIT mandi for construction of academic blocks and another order worth Rs 12 crore from Kandia SEZ for annual maintenance work.
Saregama India: The company to acquire 51% stake in Bhansali Productions in tranches by 2030. Bhansali Productions will exclusively sell all future films' music to the company.
Can Fin Homes: The board approved interim dividend of Rs 7 per share for financial year 2026, sets Dec. 19 as record date.
Indian Overseas Bank: The government to sell 38.5 crore shares (2% equity) with an oversubscription option of 19.2 crore shares. The government to sell up to 3% equity via OFS at a floor price of Rs 34 per share.
Ahluwalia Contracts: Received Rs 888 crore order from Bihar state tourism development Corp for EPC works. Received order for the construction of Ram Janmabhoomi tirtha Kshetra at Sitamarhi District.
Vikram Solar: The board approved capex worth Rs 4,371 crore for phase-1 of battery energy storage system roadmap. The capex worth Rs 4,371 crore to be undertaken via Arm VSL Powerhive. The capex to be funded via both equity and debt.
IPO Listing
Park Medi World: The company is a private hospital chain operating primarily in North India, with a total bed capacity of 3,000 beds as of March 31, 2025. The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Wednesday. The public issue was subscribed to 8.52 times on day 3. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (12.07 times), non-institutional investors (15.93x), retail investors (3.32x).
Nephrocare Health Services: The company provides end-to-end dialysis care through a wide network of clinics across India and select international markets. The company offers services including diagnosis, haemodialysis, home and mobile dialysis, and wellness programs, supported by an in-house pharmacy. The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Wednesday. The public issue was subscribed to 14.08 times on day 3. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (26.82 times), non-institutional investors (24.77 times), retail investors (2.36 times), Employees (2.81 times).