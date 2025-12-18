Stocks To Watch Today: Ola Electric, Paytm, DLF, MCX, Maruti Suzuki, IIFL Finance
Stocks of Astrazeneca Pharma and Indian Overseas Bank will also be in focus.
Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., Jio Financial Services Ltd., Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. and DLF Ltd. are going to catch investor's attention on Thursday.
Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:
Stocks In News
Ola Electric: Promoter Bhavish Aggarwal could sell additional shares in open market to bring down stake to 34-35% from 36.78% as of September ended quarter, sources told NDTV Profit. Post this, there won’t be any pledged shares by the promoter in Ola Electric. Promoters sold 6.82 crore shares in the last 2 days’ worth Rs 234 crore.
Jio Financial Services: Board appointed Venkata Peri as Group COO effective December 22.
MCX: Board fixed Jan 2, 2026, as record date for 1:5 stock split.
IIFL Finance: Board to meet on Dec. 22 to consider fundraising up to Rs 10,000 crore via NCDs.
One 97 communication: RBI authorized arm Paytm payment services to operate as payment aggregator for physical payments.
DLF: Arm DLF Cyber City developers to raise funds worth Rs 1,000 crore via NCDs.
Marico: The company extends time to purchase the remaining 40% stake in Satiya Nutraceuticals by 12 months.
Indian Overseas Bank: The company to exercise oversubscription option of 7.6 crore shares. The total offer size now is 46.1 crore shares versus 38.5 crore shares earlier.
Maruti Suzuki: NCLAT deferred today’s hearing for August 2021 case, next date will be notified. Case relates to CCI order/penalty issued in August 2021 against the company.
Astrazeneca Pharma: CDSCO grants permission to import, sell & distribute datopotamab deruxtecan powder in India. Datopotamab Deruxtecan Powder is used to treat breast cancer in adults.