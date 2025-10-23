Stocks To Watch Today: Ola Electric, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Federal Bank, LTIMindtree And Lloyds Metals
Here are some of the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours.
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Federal Bank Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd. and Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd. are some of the stocks that will catch investors' attention on Thursday.
Stocks in News
Manali Petrochemicals: The company’s subsidiary, AMCHEM, has entered into a share purchase agreement with Coim S.p.A. to sell its entire stake in Notedome Ltd, UK.
Ola Electric Mobility: The company has clarified recent media reports, stating that no chargesheet has been filed and it is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation.
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The company has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US FDA with a ‘Voluntary Action Indicated’ classification for its manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh.
Federal Bank: The company has clarified that no board decision has been taken regarding the rollout of a preferential issue for a 9.99% stake.
Expleo Solutions: The company has approved the closure of its Competence Centre in Coimbatore. The exact date of closure will be announced in due course.
LTIMindtree: The company has announced the resignation of Nachiket Deshpande as Whole-Time Director and President, effective October 31.
Gulshan Polyols: The company has secured an order worth Rs 1,185 crore to supply ethanol to Oil Marketing Companies under the Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme.
Lloyds Metals and Energy: The company has approved the allotment of 19.6 lakh shares at Rs 1,460.5 per share, amounting to Rs 286 crore, to Adler Industrial Services.
Filatex India: The company, along with Revti Business and Wastewear, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on textile recycling, product innovation, and sustainable manufacturing.
Rubicon Research: The company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Advagen Holdings, has entered into a definitive agreement with GEn1E Lifesciences Inc. to acquire Series Prime Preferred Stock in tranches for a total consideration of up to $3 million.