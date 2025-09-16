Stocks To Watch Today: NTPC Green, Adani Enterprises, Mishra Dhatu, Canara Bank, NCC

NTPC Green, Ircon International: The company’s JV Ircon renewable power declared commercial operations upon successful commissioning of 100 MW. The total installed capacity of NTPC green energy group rose to 7372.575 MW.

Wipro: The company in an agreement with CrowdStrike to deliver AI-powered unified security services.

Thyrocare Tech: Parent company API Holdings proposed to avail of debt by issuance of NCDs aggregating to Rs 1,700 crore.

Adani Enterprises: The company receives LoA from National Highways Logistics Management Ltd for building the prestigious ropeway project connecting Sonprayag with Kedarnath. The company to make an investment of Rs 4,081 crore in its first ropeway project between Sonprayag and Kedarnath.

Transrail Lighting: The company received Rs 421 crore order in Africa. The order inflows for this fiscal have crossed Rs 3,500 crore mark as of August 2025.

Mishra Dhatu: The company received order worth Rs 136 crore. The open order position as on date stood at Rs 1,983 crore.

NCC: The company received Rs 2,090 crore order for the construction of Barnar Reservoir from the Bihar water resource department.

Piramal Enterprises: The company is set to complete Merger with Piramal Finance by third quarter of financial year 2026.

Canara Bank: Arm Canara HSBC Life Insurance company receives communication from SEBI for filing updated RHP.