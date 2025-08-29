Stocks To Watch Today: NTPC, CG Power, All Cargo Logistics, Lemon Tree, ICICI Bank, Indus Tower And More
Muthoot Finance, G E Power, Hexaware Tech and Afcons Infra are some of the other important stocks to be on a look out for on Friday.
NTPC Ltd., CG Power Ltd., All Cargo Logistics Ltd., GE Power Ltd. and Lemon Tree Ltd. are some of the stocks that will catch investor's attention on Thursday.
Here are some notable corporate announcements, made after Thursday's market hours:
Stocks In News
NTPC: The company approved the Partial Modification to transfer coal mining business to arm. Additionally, approved the proposal for revised cost estimate-I of Rammam-III HEPP For Rs 2,865.6 crore.
CG Power: Its arm CG Semi Pvt. launched India’s first outsourced semiconductor assembly and test facility in Sanand.
GE Power: GE Power India sought injunction against Jaiprakash Power Ventures over Invocation of bank guarantees worth Rs 77.5 crore. Delhi High Court initially granted injunctions in August 2025. The court later allowed GE Power to deposit equivalent funds with Jaiprakash Power Ventures. GE Power is further evaluating legal steps after the order.
All Cargo Logistics: The company reported LCL Volume down by 5% year-on-year at 774 Cubic Meters for the month of July.
Lemon Tree: The company signed 98-room property in Dehradun.
Muthoot Finance: Allotted 3.25 lakh shares to arm Muthoot Money worth nearly Rs 500 crore to the company.
ICICI Bank: The company accepted the early retirement request of group chief compliance officer Subir Saha. The company appointed Anish Madhavan as group chief compliance officer.
Indus Tower: The company appointed Vineet Jain as chief supply chain management officer effective Sept. 3.
Hexaware Tech: The company entered a strategic partnership with the Replit to empower secure vibe coding for enterprise.
Afcons Infra: Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry resigned as chairman and non-executive non-independent director. Mistry was appointed as chairman emeritus (honorary non-board position).