Stocks To Watch Today: NLC India, Titan, Tata Motors, Phoenix Mills, Kotak Mahindra Bank

NLC India: The company approved to make an investment of up to Rs 1,631 crore in one or more tranches in its arm through equity and also approved to borrow $100 million from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company, in its monthly business update, reported that its sales surged by 14% year-on-year in June 2025, while exports stood at 2,634 units, marking a marginal uptick of 1% from 2,597 units exported in the same month last year.

Titan: The company reported a 20% year-on-year growth in its consumer business for the quarter ended in June. Between April and June, it expanded its retail footprint by adding 10 new outlets, bringing the total store count to 3,322.

Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Group, reported a 15% drop in retail sales to 94,420 units during the first quarter of the current financial year. The decline is primarily attributed to the planned phase-out of older Jaguar models ahead of the launch of the new lineup, as well as a temporary halt in US shipments in April 2025 due to new import tariffs.

Macrotech Developers: The company in its quarterly business update reported pre-sales growth of 10% year-on-year at Rs 4,450 crore while collections grew by 7% year-on-year to 2,880 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The lender’s net advances for the quarter ended June 30 grew by 14% year-on-year to Rs 4.4 lakh crore and total deposits grew by 14.6% year-on-year to Rs 5.1 lakh crore. CASA deposits grew by 8% year-on-year at 2.1 lakh crore.

The Phoenix Mills: The company’s retailer sales (consumption) across all operational malls grew by 12% year-on-year in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, reflecting healthy underlying demand and continued momentum across the portfolio. Trading occupancy stood at 89% for the quarter, marginally lower than 91% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, primarily due to planned transitional vacancy linked to these upgrades.

SPML Infra: The company has secured an approval for increased credit facilities totaling to Rs 205 crore, with support from one of India’s leading public sector banks.

Refex Industries: The company has received Rs 250 crore order for comprehensive ash disposal along with operation of fly ash systems.