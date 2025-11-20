Stocks To Watch Today: NBCC, Sammaan Capital, NTPC Green, Max Healthcare
Shares of Fujiyama power systems will also be in focus as they list on the exchanges.
Stocks of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd., Sammaan Capital Ltd., NTPC Green Energy Ltd., JK Tyre Industries Ltd., are some of the stocks that will catch investors' attention on Thursday.
Here are some notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:
Stocks In News
NBCC: The company secures a Rs. 2,966 crore order from Nagpur Metropolitan Authority to develop Naveen Nagpur.
Max Healthcare: The company doubled its on-site solar panel capacity in FY25 and used nearly 70,000 GJ of renewable energy across facilities, supported by limited competitive intensity and a strong deal pipeline.
Saregama India: The company’s arm Pocket Aces acquires 100% stake in Finnet Media
NTPC Green: The company signs a pact with Singareni Collieries for developing renewable energy projects.
Varun Beverages: The company incorporates a wholly-owned subsidiary in Kenya.
Sammaan Capital : The company clarifies that there are no open investigations pertaining to the allegations in the PIL against SCL with any investigative agencies.
Omax Autos: The Lucknow GST Department drops a Rs. 126 crore tax order issued on alleged suppression of facts and tax evasion.
BPCL: LIC sells a 2% stake in the company; LIC’s shareholding now stands at 6.7% versus 8.8% earlier.
Zydus Lifesciences: Zydus Foundation ceases to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.
Panorama Studios: The company and Monkey God Entertainment sign an agreement with Madhuveer Com 18 Network for satellite rights of the Gujarati film ‘Maharani’.
Hindustan Copper: One contractual employee engaged by a mining contractor passes away due to an accident at the Malanjkhand Copper Project.
Listing Day
Fujiyama power systems: The company manufactures products and provides solutions in the rooftop solar industry, including on-grid, off-grid, and hybrid solar systems. The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Thursday.
The public issue was subscribed to 2.14x times on day three. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (5.15x), non-institutional investors (88%), retail investors (1x). The issue price of the share is at Rs 228 per share.