Stocks To Watch Today: Nazara Tech, SEPC, ICICI Bank, Waaree Energies, Hindustan Copper

Nazara Technologies, SEPC, ICICI Bank, Waaree Energies, Maruti Suzuki India will be among the stocks that are set for action going into trade on Thursday.
Nazara Tech: Plutus Wealth, Axana Estates and Junomoneta Finsol's Rs 2,384 crore open offer from June 19 till July 2. The open offer is for 26% stake in the company at a price of Rs 990 per share. The open offer is at 22% discount on the current market price.
Hindustan Copper: The company increased its capacity to 12.2 MTPA from 4 MTPA, plans mine capacity expansion for financial year 2031. The company plans a capital expenditure of Rs 2,000 crore in 5 to 6 years.
Sterlite Technologies: The company signed an agreement with BSNL for a Rs 2,631 crore telecom project. The agreement pertains to the design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation, and maintenance of the middle-mile network under BharatNet for Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh.
Maruti Suzuki: NCLT approved the first motion application of the scheme of amalgamation between arm Suzuki Motor Gujarat with Maruti Suzuki India.
Waaree Energies: The company's arm Waaree Solar Americas received an order for supply of 599 MW solar modules.
ICICI Bank: The bank sells its entire 18.8% stake in NIIT institute of Finance Banking and Insurance Training for 6.1 crore to NIIT.
MedPlus Health Services: The company received one suspension order for a drug licence for a Maharashtra store.
City Union Bank: The bank to raise up to Rs 500 crore via QIP.
Marine Electricals: The company received an order worth Rs 60 crore from ACG Universal Capsule for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of power distribution systems.
SEPC: The company received a letter of award of Rs 650 crore from Parmeshi Urja for EPC of 133 MW AC solar power project at 26 locations in Maharashtra.