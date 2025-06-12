Stocks To Watch Today: Nazara Tech, SEPC, ICICI Bank, Waaree Energies, Hindustan Copper

MarketsStocks To Watch Today: Nazara Tech, SEPC, ICICI Bank, Waaree Energies, Hindustan Copper
Sterlite Technologies, MedPlus Health Services and City Union Bank will also be among the stocks to watch.

12 Jun 2025, 07:00 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Stocks To Watch Today&nbsp; (Image source: Freepik)</p></div>
Stocks To Watch Today  (Image source: Freepik)

Nazara Technologies, SEPC, ICICI Bank, Waaree Energies, Maruti Suzuki India will be among the stocks that are set for action going into trade on Thursday.

  • Nazara Tech: Plutus Wealth, Axana Estates and Junomoneta Finsol's Rs 2,384 crore open offer from June 19 till July 2. The open offer is for 26% stake in the company at a price of Rs 990 per share. The open offer is at 22% discount on the current market price.

  • Hindustan Copper: The company increased its capacity to 12.2 MTPA from 4 MTPA, plans mine capacity expansion for financial year 2031. The company plans a capital expenditure of Rs 2,000 crore in 5 to 6 years.

  • Sterlite Technologies: The company signed an agreement with BSNL for a Rs 2,631 crore telecom project. The agreement pertains to the design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation, and maintenance of the middle-mile network under BharatNet for Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh.

  • Maruti Suzuki: NCLT approved the first motion application of the scheme of amalgamation between arm Suzuki Motor Gujarat with Maruti Suzuki India.

  • Waaree Energies: The company's arm Waaree Solar Americas received an order for supply of 599 MW solar modules.

  • ICICI Bank: The bank sells its entire 18.8% stake in NIIT institute of Finance Banking and Insurance Training for 6.1 crore to NIIT.

  • MedPlus Health Services: The company received one suspension order for a drug licence for a Maharashtra store.

  • City Union Bank: The bank to raise up to Rs 500 crore via QIP.

  • Marine Electricals: The company received an order worth Rs 60 crore from ACG Universal Capsule for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of power distribution systems.

  • SEPC: The company received a letter of award of Rs 650 crore from Parmeshi Urja for EPC of 133 MW AC solar power project at 26 locations in Maharashtra.

