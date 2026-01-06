Stocks To Watch Today: M&M, Waaree Energies, Dabur, Trent, L&T Finance, Axis Bank, KSH International
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade.
Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Waaree Energies Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Trent Ltd., L&T Finance Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. will be in focus on Tuesday.
Many companies have announced their third quarter business updates, while others have announced fundraise or order wins.
Stocks In News
Waaree Energies: The company's arm raises Rs 1,003 crore for Lithium-Ion Cell & Battery Manufacturing Unit.
Tata Power: The company’s arm achieves 1 GWp rooftop solar installation capacity in nine months of Fiscal 2026.
Dabur: The company expects third quarter consolidated net profit to grow faster than revenue; consolidated revenue to grow in mid-single digits; India home & personal care business to grow in double digits; healthcare business to report low single-digit growth in the third quarter.
Hatsun Agro: The key personal accidentally leaked draft third quarter financials on WhatsApp and company have reported the same to exchanges
AWL Agri: The company recorded low single-digit volume growth in Q3; growth driven by uptick in edible oil and food and FMCG segments; most products on e-commerce saw solid growth; distribution footprint expanded with total outlets up nearly 18% year-on-year.
M&M: The company launches New XUV 7XO at starting price of Rs 13.66 lakh (ex-showroom)
SAIL : The company reported a 37% YoY growth in sales to 2.1 million tonnes in December 2025.
Swiggy: Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd sold 11.3 lakh shares (0.04% stake) at Rs 377 and founder Cyrus Soli Poonawalla bought 11.3 lakh shares (0.04% stake) at Rs 377 in a bulk deal.
Raymond Lifestyle: Prasad Ellatch Chathuar Joins as senior management personnel and chief financial officer.
Satin Creditcare: The company approves issuance of non-convertible debentures worth Rs 100 crore on private placement basis.
ALSO READ
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Godfrey Phillips, Lodha Developers, HG Infra, PN Gadgil, ITC — Ask Profit
Major Q3 Business Updates
L&T Finance:
Q3 Retail Disbursements up 49% at Rs 22,690 crore (YoY)
Retail Loan Book as of Dec 31 up 21% at Rs 1.12 lakh crore (YoY)
IndusInd Bank:
Net advances as of Dec 31 down 13.1% at Rs 3.19 lakh crore(YoY)
Deposits down 3.8% at Rs 3.94 lakh crore (YoY).
Kotak Mahindra Bank:
Net advances as of Dec 31 up 16.2% at Rs 4.66 lakh crore (YoY)
CASA up 9% at Rs 2.1 lakh crore (YoY)
Total deposits up 14.7% at Rs 5.26 lakh crore (YoY).
IEX:
Q3 electricity traded volume up 11.9% at 34.08 BU (YoY)
December electricity traded volume up 2.8% at 11.44 BU (YoY).
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank:
Total deposits as of Dec 31 up 4.5% at Rs 21,087 crore (YoY)
Gross loan portfolio down 3.9% at Rs 18,306 crore (YoY)
CASA ratio at 21.9% vs 20.9% (QoQ).
Axis Bank:
Total Deposits as on Dec 31 up 15% At Rs 12.61 lakh crore (YoY)
Gross Advances as on Dec 31 up 14.1% At Rs 11.71 lakh crore (YoY)
MOIL:
Q3 manganese ore production up 3.7% at 4.77 lakh tonnes (YoY).
Trent:
Q3 Standalone revenue up 17% at Rs 5,220 crore (YoY)
Store Portfolio as Of Dec 31 Includes 278 Westside, 854 Zudio & 32 Stores Across Other Lifestyle Concepts
Adani Ports:
Dec Handled Cargo Volume up 9% At 41.9 MMT (YoY)
Dec Logistics rail volume at 59,037 TEUs, Flat (YoY)
Allcargo Terminals:
December CFS volumes jump 18% YoY AT 61200 TEUs
Earnings In Focus
Q2 EARNINGS - KSH INTL (YoY)
Revenue up 50.7% At Rs 712 crore Vs Rs 472 crore
Ebitda up 74.2% At Rs 46.1 crore Vs Rs 26.5 crore
Margin At 6.5% Vs 5.6%
Net Profit at Rs 29.6 crore Vs Rs 12.9 crore
Trading Tweaks
Share to exit anchor Lock-in: We Work-8%
List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage - I:
List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Mangalam Drugs , Shivalic Power
Price band changed from 20% to 10% :Orient Tech