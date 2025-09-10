Stocks To Watch Today: Mazagon Dock, RVNL, Bajaj Finserv, Bank of Baroda, Lloyds Enterprises And More
63 Moons Technologies, Keystone Realtors, Jupiter Wagons and Gujarat Gas are some other stocks to look out for on Thursday.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Bank of Baroda and Lloyds Enterprises Ltd. are some of the stocks that will likely catch investors' attention on Thursday.
Additionally, Urban Company, Dev Accelerator and Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPOs will open for the second day.
Stocks In News
Rail Vikas Nigam: The company has secured a Rs 169.48 crore domestic order from West Central Railway for the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of a 220/132kV/2X'25 kV Scott connected Traction Sub.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The company updates that negotiations between the company and the Indian Navy have commenced regarding the Submarine Project-P75(I).
Bajaj Finserv: Bajaj Allianz General Insurance reported a gross direct premium underwritten at Rs 2,063.2 crore for August. Its gross direct premium underwritten for the period up to August 2025, was at Rs 9,335.6 crore.
Bank of Baroda: The bank has revised marginal cost of funds based lending rate cuts overnight by 10 basis points, to 7.85%, effective Sept. 12.
Lloyds Enterprises: The company approves allotment of 25.4 crore shares on rights basis to eligible shareholders worth Rs 992 crore.
63 Moons Technologies: The company's arm 63sats cybertech raises Rs 180 crore via private placement.
Keystone Realtors: The company's Board of Directors has approved a plan to raise up to Rs 375 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures. The NCDs, with a face value of Rs 1 lakh each, will be issued on a private placement basis.
Jupiter Wagons: The company’s arm Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory has received a Letter of Acceptance from the Ministry of Railways, Railway Board, for an order worth approximately Rs 113 crore to supply 9,000 LHB axles.
Five-Star Business Financee: The shareholders of the company have approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures worth up to Rs 4,000 crore through private placement.
Gujarat Gas: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved a composite scheme of arrangement and amalgamation involving Gujarat State Petroleum Corp, Gujarat State Petronet, GSPC Energy, and Gujarat Gas.