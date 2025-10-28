Stocks To Watch Today: Mazagon Dock, Indus Towers, Raymond, TVS Motor, Indian Oil And More
RVNL, Allcargo Logistic, Tata Chemicals, Hexaware Technologies and Dilip Buildcon are other shares that will be in focus on Tuesday.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., Indus Towers Ltd., Raymond Ltd., Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. and Indian Oil Corp. are some of the stocks that will catch investors' attention on Tuesday.
Here are some of the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:
Earnings Post Market Hours
Indian Oil – Q2FY26 Highlights (QoQ)
Revenue down 7.3% to Rs 1.79 lakh crore vs Rs 1.93 lakh crore
Ebitda up 15.7% to Rs 14,583 crore vs Rs 12,607 crore
Margin at 8.2% vs 6.5%
Net Profit up 33.8% to Rs 7,610.5 crore vs Rs 5,689 crore
Jubilant Ingrevia – Q2FY26 Highlights (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue up 7.2% to Rs 1,121 crore vs Rs 1,045 crore
Ebitda up 8.8% to Rs 136 crore vs Rs 126 crore
Margin at 12.1% vs 11.9%
Net Profit up 17.7% to Rs 69.5 crore vs Rs 59 crore
Canara Robeco – Q2FY26 Highlights (QoQ)
Total Income down 11% to Rs 108 crore vs Rs 121 crore
Net Profit down 20.1% to Rs 48.7 crore vs Rs 61 crore
Mahindra Logistics – Q2FY26 Highlights (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue up 10.8% to Rs 1,685 crore vs Rs 1,521 crore
Ebitda up 28.2% to Rs 85.1 crore vs Rs 66.4 crore
Margin at 5% vs 4.4%
Net Loss at Rs 10.4 crore vs Rs 10.8 crore
Sona BLW – Q2FY26 Highlights (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue up 23.4% to Rs 1,138 crore vs Rs 922 crore
Ebitda up 12.7% to Rs 284 crore vs Rs 252 crore
Margin at 24.9% vs 27.3%
Net Profit up 20% to Rs 173 crore vs Rs 144 crore
Adani Energy – Q2FY26 Highlights (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue up 6.7% to Rs 6,594 crore vs Rs 6,184 crore
Ebitda up 28.1% to Rs 2,289 crore vs Rs 1,787 crore
Margin at 34.7% vs 28.9%
Net Profit down 20.9% to Rs 534 crore vs Rs 675 crore
JK Tyre – Q2FY26 Highlights (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue up 10.8% to Rs 4,011 crore vs Rs 3,622 crore
Ebitda up 23.8% to Rs 521 crore vs Rs 421 crore
Margin at 13% vs 11.6%
Net Profit up 64% to Rs 221 crore vs Rs 135 crore
Canara HSBC Life – Q2FY26 Highlights (YoY)
Net Premium Income up 23.5% to Rs 2,260 crore vs Rs 1,829 crore
Net Profit up 10.7% to Rs 40.8 crore vs Rs 36.9 crore
Bata India – Q2FY26 Highlights (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue down 4.3% to Rs 801 crore vs Rs 837 crore
Ebitda down 16.7% to Rs 145 crore vs Rs 174 crore
Margin at 18.1% vs 20.8%
Net Profit down 73.4% to Rs 13.8 crore vs Rs 51.9 crore
Raymond – Q2FY26 Highlights (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue up 11.4% to Rs 528 crore vs Rs 474 crore
Ebitda up 11.4% to Rs 43.3 crore vs Rs 38.8 crore
Margin flat at 8.2%
Net Profit down 81% to Rs 11.4 crore vs Rs 60.1 crore
PNB Housing Finance – Q2FY26 Highlights (YoY, Consolidated)
Total Income up 13.4% to Rs 2,131 crore vs Rs 1,880 crore
Net Profit up 23.8% to Rs 582 crore vs Rs 470 crore
KFin Tech – Q2FY26 Highlights (QoQ, Consolidated)
Revenue up 12.9% to Rs 309 crore vs Rs 274 crore
Ebitda up 19.3% to Rs 136 crore vs Rs 114 crore
Margin at 43.9% vs 41.5%
Net Profit up 20.9% to Rs 93.3 crore vs Rs 77.2 crore
Indus Towers – Q2FY26 Highlights (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue up 9.7% to Rs 8,188 crore vs Rs 7,465 crore
Ebitda down 6% to Rs 4,613 crore vs Rs 4,907 crore
Margin at 56.3% vs 65.7%
Net Profit down 17.3% to Rs 1,839 crore vs Rs 2,224 crore
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank – Q2FY26 Highlights
Net Interest Income up 0.2% to Rs 597 crore vs Rs 596 crore (YoY)
Operating Profit down 2.7% to Rs 452 crore vs Rs 465 crore (YoY)
Provisions down 69.2% to Rs 20 crore vs Rs 64.9 crore (YoY); Rs 20 crore vs Rs 8.3 crore (QoQ)
Gross NPA at 1.01% vs 1.22% (QoQ); Net NPA at 0.26% vs 0.33% (QoQ)
Net Profit up 4.7% to Rs 318 crore vs Rs 303 crore (YoY)
PDS – Q2FY26 Highlights (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue up 3.4% to Rs 3,419 crore vs Rs 3,306 crore
Ebitda down 28.3% to Rs 103 crore vs Rs 144 crore
Margin at 3% vs 4.3%
Net Profit down 55.5% to Rs 30 crore vs Rs 67.5 crore
Interim dividend of Rs 1.65/share
Mazagon Dock – Q2FY26 Highlights (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue up 6.3% to Rs 2,929 crore vs Rs 2,757 crore
Ebitda up 36% to Rs 695 crore vs Rs 511 crore
Margin at 23.7% vs 18.5%
Net Profit up 28.1% to Rs 749 crore vs Rs 585 crore
First interim dividend of Rs 6/share
Shreeji Shipping – Q2FY26 Highlights (YoY, Consolidated)
Revenue up 11.3% to Rs 162 crore vs Rs 146 crore
Ebitda up 8.4% to Rs 52.9 crore vs Rs 48.8 crore
Margin at 32.6% vs 33.5%
Net Profit down 23.8% to Rs 42.7 crore vs Rs 56 crore
Key Earnings To Watch
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd., Blue Dart Express Ltd., Ideaforge Technology Ltd., Jindal Steel Ltd., Novartis India Ltd., Premier Energies Ltd., TVS Motor Ltd.
Stocks In News
Allcargo Logistic: The company reported that its LCL volumes were down 4% month-on-month and 6% year-on-year at 717’000 cm in September. FCL volumes were flat at 53,921 TEUs, while air volumes rose 14% year-on-year and 1% month-on-month to 3,012 tonnes.
Rail Vikas Nigam: The company emerges as the lowest bidder from North Eastern Railway for a construction order worth Rs. 165.5 crore.
HPCL: The company sourced 54.6 MT of crude oil from the B-80 Mumbai Offshore Oilfield of Hindustan Oil Exploration Co. for processing at its Mumbai refinery
EPACK Prefab: The company secures three orders worth Rs 140 crore from JK Cement, Technical Associates Transformers, and CG Power..
Dilip Buildcon: The company is declared as the L-1 bidder for an order worth Rs 879.3 crore from the National Highways Authority of India in Tamil Nadu.
Tata Chemicals: The company’s arm Tata Chemicals Magadi wins Rs. 783 crore Kenya land revenue case.
Hexaware Technologies: The company denies all allegations in the lawsuit filed by Natsoft, calling the claims meritless. It believes it will be vindicated on all counts and does not expect any material financial or operational impact.
IDFC First Bank: The company approves allotment of 43.71 crore shares to Platinum Invictus B 2025 RSC through conversion of CCPS issued at Rs. 60 apiece, aggregating to nearly Rs. 2,623 crore.