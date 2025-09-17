Stocks To Watch Today: Lupin, Tech Mahindra, Pidilite, BEL, Jindal Steel

Jindal Steel: The company offers to buy Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals: Promoter Devansh Trademart sells up to 13 lakh shares at an offer price of Rs 3,500 apiece, 5.3% discount to the current market price as per the sources told to NDTV Profit.

Lupin: USFDA ends the inspection at Nagpur facility with 6 observations. USFDA conducted inspection at Nagpur facility from Sept. 8-16.

Amber Enterprises: The company opens QIP issue of Rs 1,200 crore, approves floor price of Rs 7,790.88 per share. The floor price is at a discount of 6% of last current market price.

TVS Holdings: The board is to meet on Sept. 22 to consider issuance of cumulative non-convertible redeemable preference shares via bonus.

Tech Mahindra: LIC raises stake in the company to 10.84% from 8.84% via market purchases.

Bharat Electronics: The company received additional orders worth Rs 712 crore since last disclosure on Sept. 1.

Piramal Enterprises: The company merged with Piramal Finance and dissolved without being wound up.

Akzo Nobel: CCI approves JSW Paints acquisition of up to 75% shareholding in Akzo Nobel India.