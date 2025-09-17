Stocks To Watch Today: Lupin, Tech Mahindra, Pidilite, BEL, Jindal Steel
Akzo Nobel, Piramal Enterprises and Gujarat Fluorochemicals are some other stocks to watch.
Lupin Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Bharat Electronics Ltd. and Jindal Steel Ltd. are some of the stocks that are going to catch investors' attention on Wednesday.
Stocks In News
Jindal Steel: The company offers to buy Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals: Promoter Devansh Trademart sells up to 13 lakh shares at an offer price of Rs 3,500 apiece, 5.3% discount to the current market price as per the sources told to NDTV Profit.
Lupin: USFDA ends the inspection at Nagpur facility with 6 observations. USFDA conducted inspection at Nagpur facility from Sept. 8-16.
Amber Enterprises: The company opens QIP issue of Rs 1,200 crore, approves floor price of Rs 7,790.88 per share. The floor price is at a discount of 6% of last current market price.
TVS Holdings: The board is to meet on Sept. 22 to consider issuance of cumulative non-convertible redeemable preference shares via bonus.
Tech Mahindra: LIC raises stake in the company to 10.84% from 8.84% via market purchases.
Bharat Electronics: The company received additional orders worth Rs 712 crore since last disclosure on Sept. 1.
Piramal Enterprises: The company merged with Piramal Finance and dissolved without being wound up.
Akzo Nobel: CCI approves JSW Paints acquisition of up to 75% shareholding in Akzo Nobel India.
Pidilite Industries: The company set Sept. 23 as a record date for bonus issues.